Totality Wallet Debuts with Sponsorship of Two DELLC Racers in the NTT IndyCar Series and the Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires

HARTSDALE, N.Y., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DELLC racing professionals and brothers Michael and Nicholas d'Orlando today announced that Totality Wallet, an evolutionary new cryptocurrency wallet, will be sponsoring them in the 2022 Honda Indy Toronto scheduled July 15-17, 2022. The brothers compete in the Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires Ladder Series.

"Racing success requires speed and precise execution," says Totality Wallet's Daniel Applegate. "Totality Wallet is operational for a user within 40 seconds of beginning the app download. It's the perfect wallet for users with the need for speed. The Honda Indy Toronto represents our Version 1 product announcement with roll-out beginning in August. Prepare to have your cryptocurrency wallet transformed."

"We are so proud to have Totality Wallet make it's racing and product debut with us," said brothers Michael and Nicholas d'Orlando. "In racing, you lose if you aren't fast. The download to use speed of 40 seconds means Totality Wallet will satisfy our need for speed. We expect Totality Wallet to be the go-to tool for anyone invested in cryptocurrency."

About DELLC

DELLC is the home of two of North America's top drivers in driver development programs and United States open wheel racing series. Located in Hartsdale, New York, competing with powerhouse teams throughout North America, both d'Orlando pilots have extensive resumes to their credit with over a decade of racing experience starting in go-karting and now in the Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires Ladder Series.

About Totality Wallet (totalitywallet.io)

Totality Wallet is an evolutionary advancement in cold storage, noncustodial cryptocurrency storage. Totality Wallet is ready for use within 40 seconds of beginning the app download process. Version 1.0 will be released in August and will initially be able to store most primary cryptocurrency available today. Totality Wallet is built upon a base Electrum platform, one of the best anonymous crypto wallet platforms available in the market. Future versions will result in a fully featured wallet for those users that want to get the most flexibility and customization out of their transactions.

