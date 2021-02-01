Totally Awesome Gummies® nominated for the prestigious 2021 Newsweek Best New Product Awards

Newsweek Best New Product nomination has provided high profile opportunities supporting the national rollout, ranging from a feature in the January 2nd "Coffee with America" segment hosted by television industry favorite and former CNN host, Sasha Rionda, to a nominee product spotlight on Newsweek.com in the coming week. The Best New Product Awards is touted as North America's most credible and influential consumer product innovation award, with winners selected based on voting by real consumers.

"The national launch of the Totally Awesome brand will bring our whimsical new gummy characters to tastebuds across the country. Everyone can use a little bit of magic and fantasy to kick off the year, and these spectacular magical creatures do just that," says Elizabeth Mangold, Director of Innovation and E-commerce for Bazooka Candy Brands. "It's about sparking imagination and providing entertainment with fun and friendly characters people love."

Adding to the entertainment and boosting the fun, the Totally Awesome brand will be launching in-pack collectible stickers later this year. Each pack will contain one sticker highlighting one of the unicorn or dragon gummy characters' unique powers or extravagant storytelling component. There are 32 collectible stickers in total - 16 unicorns and 16 dragons- that will immerse kids into the fantastical Totally Awesome universe!

Totally Awesome Unicorn Gummies will inspire you to visit a majestic world filled with rainbows and sunshine, magic and glitter, sweet dreams and beautiful fairies. The Unicorn gummies represent whimsical characters who form a magical friend group with wondrous fairytale powers:

Red Strawberry PartyCorn: Unicorns who throw the BEST PARTIES EVER!

Blue Raspberry Fashionista: Unicorns who love to accessorize and inspire fashionistas to flaunt their style and always be an original!

Purple Grape Sweet Dreamer: Unicorns who bring the sweetest of dreams!!

Green Watermelon Jetsetter: Unicorns who grant wings to soar around the world visiting new kingdoms and making new friends!

Totally Awesome Dragon Gummies will challenge/inspire you to show your bravery and courage as you discover new lands filled with ancient creatures, haunted forests, and hidden caves where you must be ready for battle. The Dragon gummies represent adventure-seeking characters who form a ferocious group with jaw-dropping dragon powers:

Red Strawberry Blaze : Fire dragons with flames so FIERCELY HOT that they burn up every 50 years, growing more powerful with every regeneration!

: Fire dragons with flames so FIERCELY HOT that they burn up every 50 years, growing more powerful with every regeneration! Blue Raspberry Storm: Water dragons whose tail slams splatter water for miles!

Purple Grape Viper: Magic dragons feared for their dangerous poisonous tongues that capture their prey by surprise!

Green Watermelon Astro: Magic dragons who possess unstoppable mouth lasers that can shoot off in every direction!

Totally Awesome Unicorn and Totally Awesome Dragon Gummies can be found nationwide for $1-$2 per 3.8 oz. per bag and on Amazon.com . Totally Awesome Unicorn and Dragon Gummies join a family of popular and yummy gummy innovations from Bazooka Candy Brands including Juicy Drop® Gummies, Push Pop® Gummy Roll, and Ring Pop® Gummy Gems.

About Bazooka Candy Brands:

Bazooka Candy Brands is a division of The Topps Company, Inc. and produces such iconic, high-quality candy products as Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop® Pop, Totally AwesomeTM and of course, Bazooka® bubble gum. For additional information, visit www.candymania.com/

Social Handles:

Instagram & Pinterest @TotallyAwesomeCandy

Amazon Links:

Totally Awesome Dragons Gummies

Totally Awesome Unicorns Gummies

SOURCE Bazooka Candy Brands

Related Links

https://www.bazookacandybrandsinternational.com/

