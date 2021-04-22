Totally Natural Cream Clears Baby's Eczema Within Hours

GREEN BAY, Wis., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby Liam Vazquez' skin condition was so severe that his mother, Jessica had to give up her job in order to soothe him. Nothing seemed to make a difference to his raw, itchy face. Not prescription steroid creams or any other remedy. Then Jessica tried a totally natural $12.50 cream by Balmonds skincare.

In less than four hours, the skin of her baby who suffers from atopic dermatitis had dramatically improved.

Liam Vazquez BEFORE using Balmonds' Skin Salvation Liam Vazquez 24 hours AFTER using Balmonds' Skin Salvation

"I was like 'Oh my God, this is crazy,'" says Jessica, 22, who was previously a bank teller, and lives in Greenbay, Wisconsin with her husband Eduardo, and four-year old daughter Mia.

"I cried when I saw the difference, because we had tried everything - eczema creams, coconut oil, oatmeal baths, two different steroid creams. My son's skin was so raw and hurting, I'd had to leave my job so I could be with him. This cream was literally the only thing that worked. It's been a very emotional journey."

Liam developed atopic dermatitis at three months old. His doctor prescribed a steroid cream which worked at first, but then the dermatitis returned. A second steroid cream was prescribed but Jessica was reluctant to keep using steroid creams because of the known risks and side effects. "I'd read so many negative things about steroid creams, so then I did my own research.

"I found a story on the internet about a mum who had used this totally natural cream called Balmonds' Skin Salvation for her baby who had eczema and it had transformed it. I ordered it on Amazon, and as soon as I applied the cream, the redness in Liam's face was gone. It was like normal baby skin in only a few hours.

"It really was amazing. I told Liam's doctor about it and she was like 'Oh my gosh, this is incredible.'"

Balmonds' Skin Salvation was created in a kitchen by a mother whose baby daughter had terrible eczema. She wanted a non-steroidal emollient that wouldn't sting her baby's sore skin, but because none were available, she made it herself.

Balmonds' products don't use petrochemicals, parabens, SLS, PEGs, perfumes and colors, with ingredients labelled clearly online and on packaging.

Skin Salvation is now available in the United States for $12.50. www.balmonds.com

