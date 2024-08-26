TotalTek Strengthens Leadership with Key Executive Appointment

Jason Lloyd Named Vice President of Engineering & Design Services

APPLETON, Wis., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TotalTek, a technology company focused on Maritime Engineering & Design Services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Lloyd as Vice President of Engineering & Design Services. Lloyd, a seasoned executive with 35 years of experience in Naval operations management and engineering leadership, will spearhead the company's efforts to expand its market presence and deepen client relationships in response to growing industry demand.

"Jason brings a wealth of maritime engineering experience, military and business acumen to TotalTek and will play a key role in executing our growth strategy," said Brock Bauer, President and co-founder of TotalTek.

"Jason brings a wealth of maritime engineering experience and will play a key role in executing our growth strategy." Post this

Lloyd recently retired as the Naval Sea Systems Command Chief Engineer, where he led teams with the engineering and scientific expertise, knowledge and technical authority necessary to design, build, maintain, repair, modernize, certify and dispose of the Navy's ships, aircraft carriers, submarines and associated combat and weapons systems. His engineering authority and technical expertise will be pivotal in advancing TotalTek's service offerings.

"I am honored to join TotalTek at this pivotal moment," said Lloyd. "Our focus will be on leveraging our engineering excellence to deliver superior maritime solutions, driving our mission forward with precision and commitment."

Lloyd holds a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Florida State University.

About TotalTek:

TotalTek delivers cutting-edge technology solutions in Digital Transformation, Maritime Engineering, Project Management, and SAP support. As a minority-owned company, TotalTek offers comprehensive onshore and offshore capabilities, delivering customized solutions for complex engineering and IT challenges. For more information, visit totaltek.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE TotalTek, Inc.