Totango + Catalyst Celebrate Significant Milestones, Industry Recognition and Strong First Quarter Bookings

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Totango + Catalyst , a newly merged company building a leading customer growth platform, today announced a series of significant achievements following its first fiscal quarter operating as a joint organization. Surging past its first quarter bookings target and closing 150% to plan, the company reinforces its position as a leader in the customer success space and marks its commitment to ongoing innovation.

Totango + Catalyst Dominate Spring 2024 G2 Awards

Catalyst was named the Momentum Leader for the Spring 2024 G2 Awards, while both Totango and Catalyst were recognized as Leaders in the Customer Success category. Totango was awarded Fastest Implementation in the Enterprise segment and Highest User Adoption, and Catalyst was named Users' Most Likely To Recommend in the Mid-Market category. The combined company has earned over 120 G2 badges , solidifying its position as a top choice for customer success professionals and revenue leaders.

Totango + Catalyst Accelerates Innovation with AI-Driven Insights to Drive Business Outcomes

Both products have released new and improved customer success analytics capabilities, including Report Builder (Totango), Aggregate Module (Catalyst), and AI Account Summary . These features demonstrate the combined company's commitment to providing customer success leaders with the tools and insights they need to drive strategic decision-making and improve customer outcomes. Further, the company released 10+ new capabilities across both products, including improved reporting, insights, customer engagement tools, and workflow capabilities to improve CS efficiency and maximize each customer engagement.

"Supporting our customers with a fast and flexible digital-first experience is critical," said Titina Ott Adams, Chief Customer Officer at RealPage, a newly signed customer. "Partnering with Totango + Catalyst further propels RealPage's exceptional and personalized customer experience at scale."

Edward Chiu Named Top 50 CEO to Watch by Pavilion

Edward Chiu , co-CEO of Totango + Catalyst, has been named one of the Top 50 CEOs to Watch in 2024 by Pavilion , establishing Chiu as an innovative thought leader in the industry. This acknowledgment by peers and industry leaders showcases Chiu's exceptional leadership and strategic vision in steering the newly merged company toward becoming a driving force in the customer success industry.

"I am honored to receive this recognition, as this is not just a badge but a testament to Totango + Catalyst's commitment to helping businesses drive go-to-market success through existing customers. I'm truly humbled to stand among the most successful CEOs across various areas of innovation, and I'm particularly proud to represent just how important this year will be for CROs, CCOs and CMOs," said Chiu. "As we embark on this new chapter as a merged company, our team will deliver even greater value to our customers and push the boundaries of what's possible in customer success."

Karen Budell Named One of Pavilion's 50 CMOs to Watch in 2024

Karen Budell , Chief Marketing Officer at Totango + Catalyst, was acclaimed as one of Pavilion's 50 CMOs to Watch in 2024 . This list recognized by community peers highlights exceptional marketing leaders who turn challenges into opportunities and set high standards for marketing excellence. Budell's visionary leadership and innovative approach to marketing and go-to-market strategies have been instrumental in driving a new revolution in the customer success industry.

Five Totango + Catalyst Leaders Named Outstanding Women in Customer Success

Katie Yagodnik , Kristin Hallas , Kristin Lisson , Melanie English and Priti Mathur were named Outstanding Women in Customer Success, showcasing the company's commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. These leaders have made significant contributions to Totango + Catalyst's growth and success, serving as exemplars and inspirations for women driving revenue outcomes and taking ownership of key financial metrics in their organizations.

Catalyst Named One of America's Best Startup Employers by Forbes

Catalyst ranked #95 out of 500 on Forbes' prestigious list of America's Best Startup Employers for 2024. The list identifies the most innovative and employee-friendly startups across the U.S. This honor highlights Catalyst's commitment to fostering a positive work culture and attracting top talent in the industry.

"These achievements mark an important milestone in our journey as a combined company. The recognition from Forbes, G2, and Pavilion, and our team members' outstanding contributions demonstrate our strength and leadership in the customer success industry," said Alistair Rennie , Co-CEO of Totango + Catalyst. "As we move forward, we remain dedicated to delivering innovative solutions, empowering our customers and cultivating a culture of excellence and inclusivity. This is just the beginning of what our combined company can achieve together."

About Totango + Catalyst:

Totango + Catalyst offer the leading customer growth platform that helps enterprise companies grow and protect revenue from the customer base. Totango + Catalyst software is trusted by revenue leaders across 600 organizations globally—including SAP, Aircall, Braze, Github, FiveTran, Schneider Electric and Heap—to manage their entire customer lifecycle from onboarding to adoption to expansion and ensure sustainable, long-term revenue growth. To learn more about Totango + Catalyst and its integrated software, visit https://www.totango.com/successisrevenue .

