Totango Announces AI-Driven Churn Intelligence Solution Following Acquisition of Technology and Team from Parative AI

For teams seeking rapid time-to-value, Unison standard AI models analyze customer engagement data – calls, emails, meetings, and support tickets – to operationalize a data-driven customer risk detection engine in days.

For enterprise organizations seeking more precision and accuracy to arm revenue leaders and CXOs with deep insights, Unison custom models offer enterprise-grade AI models completely tailored to unique business and customer data. Custom models come with professional services so that large, global companies can optimize for highly accurate risk prediction, identifying customer risk months or even years before renewal — without using data to train models used by other businesses. This offering makes Totango the only enterprise CSP with truly enterprise-ready AI.

Benefits for revenue leaders include:

Forecast predictable revenue streams and prioritize which customer cohorts to protect, enhancing financial stability and boosting board-level confidence.

Drive operational efficiency and innovation by highlighting opportunities to streamline resources and improve the customer journey and product experience.

Move from reactive to proactive handling of customer churn risk with plays that protect and grow revenue before it's too late.

Streamline customer expansion strategies and leverage AI-driven analytics to predict customers ready for up-sell or cross-sell opportunities.

Accelerating AI Innovation

The Unison product line was accelerated by the company's recent acquisition of the team and technology from Parative, an AI-driven customer intelligence platform designed for B2B enterprises and originally backed by investors including Bain Capital Ventures.

Totango also announced that Keith Frankel, co-founder and CEO of Parative, joined the Totango executive team as Chief Product Officer (CPO) to lead the company's unified product and engineering organization. Following the merger of Totango and Catalyst earlier this year, the company unified its employee base and is now operating under the name Totango. Catalyst, a customer growth platform for fast-growing businesses, continues as a separate product line alongside the flagship Totango enterprise customer success platform and Unison, a platform-agnostic growth intelligence engine.

"As AI becomes operational, it's increasingly important for AI providers to look beyond chat prompts and surface-level sentiment analysis to focus on demonstrating genuine enterprise value," said Alistair Rennie, co-CEO of Totango. "We significantly accelerated our roadmap and quickly delivered for our customers by integrating Keith's leadership, talented team, and models with proven results. With Unison, Totango becomes the only enterprise CSP with truly enterprise-grade AI."

"AI has the ability to transform how enterprise revenue teams understand and use their data to drive measurable business growth," said Frankel. "The Parative team has spent more than six years uncovering how to do this, from helping companies forecast future churn with greater than 99% accuracy to identifying underlying data issues that are affecting GTM motions. Joining Totango provided an accelerated path to bring these capabilities to enterprise revenue teams everywhere so they can drive customer-led growth, regardless of whether they use one of our Totango products today."

Frankel previously served as CPO at Firecracker, which built adaptive education models to deliver competency-based learning programs at top US universities and medical schools. This led to its acquisition by Wolters Kluwer in 2018. Prior to that, he was a Director at HubSpot, guiding the company through its 2014 IPO.

Looking Forward and Sharing an AI Perspective

"The ability to look at all actions through the lens of revenue is paramount. If my team is able to stay ahead of churn pitfalls that were previously unpredictable, that's a win and puts a clearer lens on the opportunities to protect and grow customer revenue," said Conor Nolen, Chief Customer Officer at Drata.

Totango Unison will be available by December 2024. The company expects to launch future models and feature sets in the Unison growth intelligence engine in 2025.

To discuss this vision, the company will host "Accelerating Customer-Led Growth with AI," a discussion featuring Rennie and Frankel. They will explore AI's impact on CS and post-sale teams alongside its power to rapidly put customer data into motion for accurate churn prediction, expansion opportunity identification, and modeling outcome predictions. Click here to register for the November 14th event.

About Totango:

Totango offers the leading customer success and growth solutions, its namesake enterprise CS offering and Catalyst customer growth platform, to help enterprise companies protect and grow revenue from their customer base. Revenue leaders across 600 organizations globally—including SAP, Aircall, Braze, Github, FiveTran, Schneider Electric and Heap—trust Totango products to fuel their customer revenue lifecycle for recurring growth, from onboarding to adoption and expansion to renewal. To learn more, visit https://www.totango.com/.

