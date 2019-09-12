Totango Spark Successfully Deployed as SAP's One Customer Success Platform

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Totango , the leading provider of customer success solutions for the enterprise, today announced its Totango Spark solution has been deployed successfully by SAP (NYSE: SAP) across the majority of its lines of business, representing 20,000 customers and more than 2,100 users – completed in just five months. The solution will be used as a single, integrated customer success platform to help SAP evolve, deploy and expand its execution of customer success initiatives. SAP has also made an investment in Totango, signaling the company's confidence in Totango's leading expertise and innovation in the customer success industry. The parties agreed not to disclose the amount of the investment.

Totango Spark is a goal-oriented, next-generation, customer success solution that empowers enterprises to achieve digital transformation and drive business outcomes through the operationalization of customer-centric best practices. It enables teams across an enterprise to engage at every stage of the customer journey with the right information, goals and metrics through SuccessBLOCs, a modular framework that disaggregates the customer journey into easily manageable increments. Totango is also an SAP partner and offers its solution on the SAP® App Center digital marketplace.

"Driven by SAP's customer-first mindset – where we put the focus on the customer at the center of every action and decision – we chose to deploy Totango Spark to help us scale our customer success practices to create the best customer experience in the software industry," said Ken Hamel, executive vice president, Global Sales Operations, SAP. "With the sheer size and scale of our customer base, and our vast portfolio of intelligent enterprise solutions, it's imperative for our customer success teams to support all customers with a consistent and unified experience. We turned to Totango as our one customer success platform to help us operationalize and scale our customer success engagement and operations, drive a customer-centric culture and deliver on our customer-first promise."

With the deployment of Totango Spark, SAP is equipping its employees with the right information at the right time, allowing it to focus on turning customer insights into actions that support business outcomes. The solution enables automated customer data and relevant KPIs across SAP's product suite, driving engagement with customers on the most meaningful and impactful activities. As a result, Totango will help SAP's customer success teams receive prompts for action that create a consistent experience, allowing SAP to stay laser-focused on its customers.

"The sheer speed, scale, intensity and focus on quality of SAP's deployment of Totango Spark is nothing other than remarkable," said Guy Nirpaz, CEO and founder, Totango. "SAP was able to deploy six Totango SuccessBLOCS across its entire global cloud business in record time, whereas with other vendors it typically takes years to deploy even one product. The fact that we were able to get SAP up and running on our platform so quickly is a testament to our partnership, the unique modular approach of Totango Spark and the flexibility and scalability of our technology."

The Totango deployment for SAP was completed in February 2019 with a rollout to 1,100 users. Since then, SAP has doubled the users to 2,200 and delivered eight monthly releases of new capabilities and innovations to its core processes and practices. The ability to drive continuous improvements at scale is key to SAP to further optimize customer success delivery and accelerate business outcomes.

About Totango

Totango powers the world's leading customer-centric enterprises. The Totango platform provides access to all customer information, best practices, and relevant metrics so enterprises can proactively and intelligently operate their company around their customers. Leading customer-centric enterprises such as SAP, NTT, Google and Zoom use Totango to drive customer adoption, retention, expansion and advocacy.

SAP Forward-looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

