Totango to Accelerate Hyper-growth with CFO New Hire

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Totango, Inc. , the customer success (CS) leader in leveraging data to orchestrate and transform revenue experiences, has tapped John Yee as its Chief Financial Officer. Yee joins from Aras Corporation, where he led the finance team through $110M in funding, as well as its acquisition by a private equity firm in April 2021. Totango will rely on Yee's experience establishing and directing key business and financial processes as it continues its hyper-growth trajectory .

"As the pioneer of customer success technology this is truly an unprecedented time of growth in the industry," said Guy Nirpaz, Founder and CEO of Totango. "Having been at the forefront of the shift in how companies relate to their customers, we will continue to raise the bar in helping businesses deliver and optimize customer experiences and we are excited to partner with John as we do so."

With over 30 years of finance and accounting experience, Yee most recently led financial strategy, accounting and reporting, budgeting, financial planning & analysis, and legal function as Chief Financial Officer of Aras Corporation, an enterprise software company. During his tenure at Aras, Yee supported the company's growth from 150 employees to over 650 employees funded by a $40 million investment led by Silver Lake in 2017 and a $70 million investment led by Goldman Sachs in 2018. In April 2021, Aras was acquired by a private equity firm at a very high valuation. Previously, John held senior financial roles in various companies, from pre-revenue start-up ventures to a billion-dollar publicly-traded company. He began his career as an auditor for Deloitte & Touche, LLP.

"One of the most exciting parts of joining Totango is the chance to be a catalyst for transforming how customers and service providers cultivate positive relationships," Yee said. "With Totango leading the charge to democratize CS, I'm thrilled and honored to join the leading experts and innovators in CS and expand upon the company's tremendous growth opportunity fueled by Great Hill Partner's recent investment in the company."

The CFO appointment comes less than two weeks before Totango and senior customer success leaders come together in Carmel, California at its Global Executive Forum, which is part of the Totango Customer Success Summit series. Click here to register for the event.

ABOUT TOTANGO

Founded in 2010, Totango is the fastest growing and most trusted provider of modular customer success software. Utilizing Totango's no code, visual approach, businesses can deliver and quickly optimize best-in-class customer experiences, accelerate product onboarding and adoption, maximize customer retention, and increase user satisfaction leading to strong business results. Totango's easily manageable pre-built journey modules (SuccessBLOCs) eliminate the friction of time and money spent on implementation and maintenance of traditional old-school customer success platforms. As the only customer success software that combines a modern visual design and collaboration canvas, easy-to-use workflow orchestration tools, and out-of-the-box templates, Totango gives teams instant clarity and full control from creative idea to consistent execution of best-in-class customer experiences. This approach provides a fast and easy onramp to customer success software and enables the Company to service the full spectrum of small to enterprise businesses regardless of where they are in their customer success journey. For more information and to get started with Totango for free visit the company's website Totango.com .

SOURCE Totango