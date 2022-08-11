Totango to Inspire Teams and Individual Leaders at Customer Success Summit Event

Entire customer success teams invited to Miami for two-day, hands-on training, coaching, and networking with CS thought leaders

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Totango, Inc. , the industry's only Composable Customer Success (CS) platform that helps companies drive immediate value, today announced the agenda for Customer Success Summit: Teams – a global gathering of practitioners, customer journey creators, and thought leaders from September 14-16, 2022, at Eden Roc Miami Beach Resort.

During a year of hypergrowth that started with $100 million in Series D funding in September 2021, the company has seen an 83% growth in talent and filled out its C-suite . Totango now follows its successful Global Executive Forum with a Summit Series event for CS leaders of all levels. With an eye on promoting strategies for growth and hands-on skills, Team Summit offers thought leadership from CS innovators, as well as best-in-class training exercises, coaching, and customer success certifications – all included in the price of the conference.

In addition to attending breakouts and coaching sessions, attendees will hear from customer success leaders at Aruba, TaskRabbit, Extreme Networks, and Meazure Learning (ProctorU), as well as Totango senior executives.

This event comes at a pivotal time for the tech industry. Amid economic uncertainties and layoffs, CSS: Teams empowers workforces with digital tools to scale their businesses, while also enabling individual practitioners to upskill and grow new capabilities.

"I am super excited for Team Summit," said Liz Bermudez, Manager of Customer Success for Aruba. "The Executive Summit was the first time I was able to talk to and learn from CS leaders, in person. We discussed our best practices and shared ideas and experiences. It's important to have that one-to-one engagement. It was also a lot of fun. Now, I'm ready to talk to other power users about Totango!"

Open to CSMs, customer operations leaders, journey designers, implementation leads, and professionals who are passionate about building the future of CS, Team Summit is an intimate opportunity to:

learn from industry-leading peers and innovators

create and exchange best practices and tools

work through customer journeys and powerful CS plays

train and align entire company teams at once

bond remote teams and build connections in person

review new research on the CS industry, including a salary report

"In today's ever-shifting landscape, companies must treat the customer journey like a product that is continuously innovated and iterated on – and only our platform invites all teams across an organization to collaborate, design, and run journeys in a shared visual canvas, and leverage proactive guidance to deliver better customer outcomes," said Guy Nirpaz, Totango Founder & CEO. "Together, teams from around the world will learn how to best harness the power of Totango's Composable CS platform so their companies can succeed in any market by driving immediate value, enabling continuous recalibration, and driving scale-up growth."

CSS: Teams begins with the Welcome Reception at 3:00 pm EST on Wednesday, September 14, and concludes on September 16 at noon. Click here to register.

