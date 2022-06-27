Totango to Spark Customer Success Innovation at In-Person Customer Success Summit Event

The two-day event will bring together customer success practitioners, customer journey creators, and thought leaders from around the world

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Totango , the industry's only Composable Customer Success (CS) platform that helps companies drive immediate value, recalibrate as needed, and fuel predictable scale-up growth, today announced Customer Success Summit: Teams from September 14-16, 2022 at Eden Roc Miami Beach Resort.

Following positive reviews of the March Global Executive Forum , Totango is inviting expert CS practitioners and innovative customer journey creators to unite at a global gathering of professionals who are passionate about building the future of CS.

There will be a dynamic and interactive program fostering community-led innovation, while also sharing CS best practices and tools that can drive individual professional development and advance the collective advancement of the industry.

The event is open to any professionals who are passionate about building the future of customer success. Attendees can expect to interact with customer success managers, customer journey designers, and data integration and implementation leads to create unique engagement models that generate customer value.

"This is one of a few initiatives we are announcing in the coming weeks that marks a new age for the CS industry in which businesses can learn how to quickly unite around customer outcomes and ongoing customer success program wins instead of being limited by monolithic technologies," said Jamie Bertasi, President and COO of Totango.

Learn more about the event here - Customer Success Summit: Teams (totango.com) .

About Totango

Founded in 2010, Totango is the industry's only Composable Customer Success Platform. Totango's no-code, visual software enables businesses to deliver and quickly optimize best-in-class customer journeys, accelerate product onboarding and adoption, maximize customer retention, and increase user satisfaction leading to strong business results. Totango's ready-to-use journey templates (SuccessBLOCs) eliminate the friction of time and money spent on implementation and maintenance of old-school customer success platforms. As the only customer success software that combines a modern visual design and collaboration canvas, easy-to-use workflow orchestration tools, and out-of-the-box templates, Totango gives teams instant clarity and full control to create and consistently execute best-in-class customer journeys. Start where you are and go with a modular platform that provides immediate Day 1 value, continuous recalibration as needed, and predictable scale-up growth. For more information and to start Totango for free, visit Totango.com .

