Totara Unveils Latest Product Updates: Collaborative Learning Features Now Standard in Core LMS

Totara version 19 introduces a modernized UI, integrated LXP capabilities, and OpenAI-powered enhancements.

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Totara has announced the release of version 19 of its platform, introducing a host of new features designed to elevate user experience and learning outcomes. This update includes collaborative learning tools, a refreshed user interface (UI), and Totara's first step into AI with its OpenAI Integration.

Totara's new Explore catalogue offers advanced personalisation options.

With version 19, all Totara customers can integrate collaborative learning seamlessly into the learner journey. Core features such as Workspaces, Forums, and user-generated content sharing, previously part of Totara Engage, are now standard in the Totara Learn LMS. This consolidation enhances the user experience, encouraging knowledge sharing, peer connections, and providing safe practice spaces that contextualize learning content and can be easily built into everyday learner journeys.

A Unified and Modernized User Experience

The latest update delivers significant UI and UX enhancements to create a more cohesive and intuitive experience. Key updates include:

'Inspire' Theme: A sleek, modern design reduces clicks and surfaces Totara's most-used features for a streamlined user experience.

Offers advanced personalization options, allowing learners to access content tailored to their audience type.

Mobile-Friendly Design: A refined default browser experience optimizes usability on mobile devices.

Embracing AI-Driven Learning

Version 19 also marks Totara's initial venture into AI-driven solutions with the introduction of its OpenAI Integration. This feature empowers Totara's partners to leverage OpenAI's processor to access specified content and data within Totara's LMS.

To learn more about Totara's approach to AI, visit https://www.totara.com/approach-to-ai/.

Dave Cruickshank, Chief Executive Officer of Totara Learning Group, commented:

"We're excited to introduce powerful collaborative learning features to all Totara users by bringing these into our core LMS product. It's now easier than ever for learners to contextualize content by discussing ideas, sharing best practices, and exchanging useful insights with peers. These tools help elevate everyday training content and drive meaningful behavior change."

He added, "Our ongoing commitment to improving usability is evident in version 19's UI and UX enhancements. These changes benefit both learners and administrators, ensuring an intuitive, effective experience for all users."

About Totara

Totara is a global leader in learning management technologies, supporting over 1,500 customers and 20 million users worldwide. Its flagship product, Totara Learn, is a fully customizable LMS tailored to meet the needs of multinational corporations, government agencies, and mid-sized enterprises.

Totara's adaptable architecture, delivered by a network of over 75 partners, addresses complex organizational and security requirements. With offices in the UK, US, and New Zealand, Totara's team of 120 continues to drive innovation and growth, including a strong focus on the US market. Following its FedRAMP authorization in August 2023, Totara has expanded its presence in federal agencies, with the US now accounting for over one-third of its ARR.

For more information, visit www.totara.com.

