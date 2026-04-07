Science-backed high-absorption health supplements for everyday nutritional support

AURORA, Colo, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Totaria, a premium American nutritional supplement brand, is introducing its full lineup of high-absorption health supplements on the occasion of World Health Day 2026 under the theme of "Together for health. Stand with science." Backed by scientific research and advancements, Totaria's product line is designed to support daily immunity, digestion, sleep, energy and overall wellness.

Totaria Celebrates World Health Day 2026: Harnessing Science to Advance Global Wellness

As a premium health and nutrition brand rooted in the U.S., Totaria was founded on the philosophy of integrating modern scientific principles with traditional wellness wisdom. It is dedicated to developing safe, effective, and highly absorbable nutritional solutions, strictly adhering to cGMP manufacturing standards to ensure full compliance with regulatory requirements and earn the trust of consumers worldwide.

Every Totaria product leverages advanced delivery systems and high‑quality ingredient blends to maximize bioavailability, meeting the growing global demand for science‑driven daily nutritional support. In alignment with the 2026 World Health Day theme "Together for Health, Stand with Science," Totaria continues to advance the science of everyday nutrition, translating the latest research findings into high‑performance formulations that contribute to the holistic well‑being of people, communities, and the planet.

Whether it's boosting immunity through seasonal shifts, supporting restful sleep, aiding digestion, or enhancing energy and emotional balance, Totaria's full line of health supplements is designed to fit seamlessly into modern lifestyles, delivering trusted, everyday nutritional support.

"We believe that everyone should have access to quality nutrition. On this World Health Day, we reaffirm our commitment to helping people live healthier lives through thoughtfully formulated supplements," said Dr. Vivian Reed, Clinical Nutrition Expert of Totaria.

Backed by science, Totaria's new full-series launch features:

12 ‑ in ‑ 1 Magnesium Complex Capsules for muscle, bone, heart, and relaxation support with a unique, highly absorbable blend that contains 12 different types of magnesium to help support overall health;

for muscle, bone, heart, and relaxation support with a unique, highly absorbable blend that contains 12 different types of magnesium to help support overall health; Multivitamin Gummies for Women , which are sugar- and gelatin-free, 100% natural, pectin-based, and filled with 36 key nutrients to support immunity, energy, hair, and nail health;

, which are sugar- and gelatin-free, 100% natural, pectin-based, and filled with 36 key nutrients to support immunity, energy, hair, and nail health; Probiotic, Prebiotic & Postbiotic Capsules , acid-resistant capsules with a powerful and comprehensive formula for digestive and immune health;

, acid-resistant capsules with a powerful and comprehensive formula for digestive and immune health; Magnesium Glycinate D3 & K2 Complex Capsules to help with stress relief, sleep support, bone strength, and energy;

to help with stress relief, sleep support, bone strength, and energy; Vitamin B Complex Plus Capsules, which are gluten-free, contain 10 B vitamins and vitamins C and D3 and K2, for the nervous system, mood, and skin health.

All products are available on Amazon.com, for more information and purchase, please visit www.totaria.com and Amazon Store.

About Totaria

Totaria, a high-end nutritional and health brand originating from the United States, has been committed to developing science-backed, high-absorption and safe nutritional supplements dedicated to providing quality daily health support for consumers worldwide.

SOURCE Totaria