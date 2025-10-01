Totavi Report Forecasts U.S. Debit Card Program Management Market Will Reach $4 Billion by 2034

New Totavi Pro subscription service provides access to market analysis reports and Fintech Navigator™, a detailed database of the fintech card landscape

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Totavi, a leading fintech strategy and advisory firm, today released the 2025 U.S. Debit Card Program Management Platform Market Analysis, predicting the market will see 14% compounded annual growth (CAGR) over the next decade. The report is available via Totavi Pro, a new market intelligence subscription service providing access to all of the firm's reports. In tandem, Totavi has also launched Fintech Navigator™, a detailed database of the fintech card landscape.

2025 U.S. Debit Card Program Management Platform Market Analysis

The 2025 U.S. Debit Card Program Management Platform Market Analysis is a comprehensive evaluation of the debit card program management platform landscape, including industry trends and a ten-year forecast. Written to serve companies of all sizes and maturity levels, the report details important considerations between debit and credit programs, roles and responsibilities, technical architectures, customer segmentations, and go-to-market strategy.

Totavi's debit card program management analysis evaluates nine platforms, including Alviere, Galileo, Highnote, Lithic, Marqeta, Qolo, Stripe, Synctera, and Unit. The report includes an extensive side-by-side comparison of program management capabilities, including: program setup, bank agreements, funding and money movement features, card features, origination and issuing features, compliance and security, and more.

Key findings and market predictions from the 2025 U.S. Debit Card Program Management Platform Market Analysis include:

$4 Billion by 2034 : Totavi projects that the U.S. debit program management market will grow from approximately $1 billion in 2025 to $4 billion by 2034. This represents a 14% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next decade.





: Totavi projects that the U.S. debit program management market will grow from approximately $1 billion in 2025 to $4 billion by 2034. This represents a 14% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next decade. Market Expansion : Growth is driven by increasing broader adoption of embedded finance, public-sector disbursement programs, and rising demand for modern developer-first platforms. Non-bank issuers, such as retailers, SaaS platforms, and gig economy apps are becoming key contributors to this expansion.





: Growth is driven by increasing broader adoption of embedded finance, public-sector disbursement programs, and rising demand for modern developer-first platforms. Non-bank issuers, such as retailers, SaaS platforms, and gig economy apps are becoming key contributors to this expansion. Debit Versus Credit : Deciding whether to create a debit card or credit card program is an important step and the report includes a clear differentiation between the two.





: Deciding whether to create a debit card or credit card program is an important step and the report includes a clear differentiation between the two. Strategic Inflection Points: Totavi's report includes operational guidance for companies considering when to work directly with a processor, when to migrate off a program manager, and how to assess build versus buy decisions for in-house processing.

The Fintech Navigator™

Totavi's newly launched Fintech Navigator builds on the firm's Fintech VC List and the U.S. Sponsor Bank List, which have been popular with fintechs of all sizes. The Fintech Navigator provides added value with insights from Totavi's independent research on card programs and providers, as well as the ability to see connections across the fintech landscape, including more than 100 banks, more than 200 programs, and over 45 providers.

Availability

The Fintech Navigator and the 2025 U.S. Debit Card Program Management Platform Market Analysis are available with the newly launched Totavi Pro subscription. For $795, users have access to these resources and all reports from Totavi. Totavi Pro subscribers benefit from ongoing access to premium insights tailored to fintech operators, investors and infrastructure providers. To learn more and subscribe, visit www.totavi.com/research.

"We designed Totavi Pro to share our detailed research with the fintech community," said Matthew Goldman, Founder of Totavi. "Selecting a banking partner or program manager is a critical decision for any fintech program. Totavi Pro combines our market analyses with the detailed Fintech Navigator database to help CEOs and other decision-makers select the ideal partner for their program."

About Totavi

Totavi is a boutique consulting firm specializing in fintech. We bring real operational experience that varies from the earliest days of a startup to high-growth phases and public company leadership. Our services include fintech advisory, product implementation, marketing, and compliance. Learn more at www.totavi.com.

