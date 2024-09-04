TOTE & STG Logistics Partner to Deliver a Faster Intermodal Shipping Solution to Puerto Rico

CHICAGO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico ['TOTE'] and STG Logistics ['STG'] are partnering to offer the fastest rail-focused shipping solution to and from the island of Puerto Rico from anywhere in the United States and Canada. Combining their expertise, equipment, and resources, this strategic collaboration responds to the demand for a more efficient shipping solution to the island for those currently utilizing rail and barge services in the trade.

The partnership aligns STG's vast network of inland routes, ramp access, rail relationships, and 15,000 pieces of state-of-the-art equipment nationwide with TOTE's reliable three-day transit time. The result is a significant reduction in transit times from most origins across the continent, helping simplify customers' cross-country supply chain and enhancing overall efficiency to the Puerto Rico market.

"We are thrilled to partner with STG to provide a better rail-focused service solution to and from Puerto Rico," said TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico President Kevin Kendrick. "Our work with STG reflects our continued commitment to elevate our service while creating value and opportunity for our customers. Many of our customers are already experiencing the benefits of this service's efficiency, and we look forward to extending these advantages to more customers as the program continues to grow."

"At STG, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the logistics industry," commented Paul Svindland, CEO at STG Logistics. "Teaming up with TOTE, known in the trade for its relentless drive to be best in class, allows us to leverage our collective strengths and expertise to deliver unprecedented customer value than what's available for the Puerto Rico market today. Both companies are aligned in delivering service excellence, and together, we are well-positioned to set a new standard in domestic shipping."

As both companies continue to invest in technology and infrastructure, customers can expect even greater efficiency and reliability from this partnership in the future.

