Tote Bags Market to grow by USD 5.85 bn from 2020 to 2025| Increased Consumer Fashion Consciousness & Spending on Personal Goods to Boost Market|17000+ Technavio Reports

The potential growth difference for the tote bags market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 5.85 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increased consumer fashion consciousness and spending on personal goods are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as fluctuating operational costs including labor, logistics, and raw material costs will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

The tote bags market report is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).

The growing retail industry and the establishment of numerous retail outlets are driving sales in the offline segment. These outlets offer customers a wide range of tote bags to choose from and provide them with the convenience of finding everything under a single roof. Factors such as discounted prices, a comfortable shopping experience, and attractive shelf displays encourage customers to buy varied types of leather handbags based on type, brand, and quality. Owing to these factors, the growth of the market segment is expected to be significant during the forecast period

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The tote bags market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Burberry Group Plc - The company provides a variety of leather tote bags in different sizes such as Mini Leather Soft Pocket Tote, Medium Leather Soft Pocket Tote, Leather Flat Pocket Bag, and others.

The company provides a variety of leather tote bags in different sizes such as Mini Leather Soft Pocket Tote, Medium Leather Soft Pocket Tote, Leather Flat Pocket Bag, and others.

Capri Holdings Ltd. - The company provides tote bags under the brand name MICHAEL KORS such as Crossbody Bags, Shoulder bags, and others.

The company provides tote bags under the brand name MICHAEL KORS such as Crossbody Bags, Shoulder bags, and others.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA - The company provides tote bags under the brand name Alaïa.

The company provides tote bags under the brand name Alaïa.

Kering SA - The company provides tote bags under the brand name Gucci.

The company provides tote bags under the brand name Gucci.

LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - The company provides luxury tote bags such as Lockme shopper, Neverful MM, Onthego MM, and others.

The company provides luxury tote bags such as Lockme shopper, Neverful MM, Onthego MM, and others. To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Luxury Handbags Market -The luxury handbags market has the potential to grow by USD 16.90 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.60%. Download a free sample now!

Smart Carry-on Bags Market -The smart carry-on bags market size has the potential to grow by USD 258.56 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a free sample now!

Tote Bags Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.54% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.87 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, France, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, PRADA Group, PVH Corp., Samsonite International SA, Tapestry Inc., and VF Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio