Tote Bags Market to grow by USD 9.19 Billion (2024-2028), driven by luxury bag personalization, with AI redefining the market landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global tote bags market size is estimated to grow by USD 9.19 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period. Personalization and customization of luxury tote bags is driving market growth, with a trend towards increased demand at airport retail stores. However, fluctuating operational costs, including labor, logistics, and raw material costs poses a challenge. Key market players include Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd., Chanel Ltd., Dolce and Gabbana S.r.l., Double R Bags, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Hermes International SA, Kering SA, Lavie, LVMH Group., Mulberry Group Plc, Prada S.p.A, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., Ronak Industries, Samsonite International SA, Tapestry Inc., Targus, Tods Spa, and VF Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global tote bags market 2024-2028

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Tote Bags Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 9194.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.23 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and

Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 31% Key countries US, China, France, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd., Chanel

Ltd., Dolce and Gabbana S.r.l., Double R Bags,

Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Hermes International SA,

Kering SA, Lavie, LVMH Group., Mulberry Group

Plc, Prada S.p.A, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp.,

Ronak Industries, Samsonite International SA,

Tapestry Inc., Targus, Tods Spa, and VF Corp.

Market Driver

The global tote bags market is experiencing growth due to the rising demand for handbags, particularly tote bags, at airport retail outlets. Travelers frequently purchase luxury and premium tote bags from duty-free stores at airports because of their lower prices compared to local retailers. Airport retailing's popularity is on the rise worldwide, with many major airports undergoing renovations to accommodate large retail spaces. Factors like early check-ins, flight delays, and last-minute shopping also contribute to the market's growth. Brands like Samsonite and TUMI have a significant presence in airport terminals in India and other developing countries, where quality retail space is limited. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, airport management companies and retailers have adapted their sales and marketing strategies to boost revenues and profits, which are currently declining due to reduced passenger traffic. These strategies are expected to fuel the value sales of the global tote bags market during the forecast period.

Tote bags are trending in various markets including shopping, laptop, sports, and travel. Materials like canvas, fabric, faux leather, nylon, polyvinyl chloride, jute, cloth, and printed or textured designs are popular. Brands offer personalized, embellished, and solid color options. Online and offline stores distribute these reusable bags made of sustainable materials. Tote bags come in various sizes and textures, such as paper, cotton, linen, and generation-specific designs. The market includes players like Double R Bags, Frontier Bag, and Data Bridge. Consumer demand for eco-friendly alternatives to plastic bags drives the market's future outlook. Cost considerations and environmental concerns influence purchasing decisions. Tote bags are used in grocery stores, for branding, and as sustainable fashion statements. The market faces competition from other reusable bags, but the trend towards reducing plastic pollution and climate change continues to fuel growth.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The tote bag market faces several challenges that impact the profitability of international vendors. One significant challenge is the rising labor costs in developing countries, such as China , Indonesia , Bangladesh , and Vietnam , where many vendors have their factories or original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) located. These increasing labor costs are a result of economic conditions and continuously fluctuate, leading to higher production costs for vendors. Additionally, fluctuations in raw material costs, particularly for major materials like leather, pose another challenge. The leather manufacturing process involves highly regulated steps, increasing the price of leather as a raw material, and transportation costs, which include taxes, duties, and fuel prices, add to the production expenses. Vendors incur transportation costs at various stages, from the supply of raw materials to factories to the delivery of finished goods to end-users. The major portion of transportation costs consists of fuel prices, which are subject to frequent fluctuations. While the competitive market environment restricts vendors from increasing end product prices, these rising costs reduce profit margins. To mitigate these challenges, vendors are investing in new technologies, innovative collaborations, and automating their manufacturing processes. For instance, LVMH, PRADA, and Tapestry have adopted manufacturing automation.

, , , and , where many vendors have their factories or original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) located. These increasing labor costs are a result of economic conditions and continuously fluctuate, leading to higher production costs for vendors. Additionally, fluctuations in raw material costs, particularly for major materials like leather, pose another challenge. The leather manufacturing process involves highly regulated steps, increasing the price of leather as a raw material, and transportation costs, which include taxes, duties, and fuel prices, add to the production expenses. Vendors incur transportation costs at various stages, from the supply of raw materials to factories to the delivery of finished goods to end-users. The major portion of transportation costs consists of fuel prices, which are subject to frequent fluctuations. While the competitive market environment restricts vendors from increasing end product prices, these rising costs reduce profit margins. To mitigate these challenges, vendors are investing in new technologies, innovative collaborations, and automating their manufacturing processes. For instance, LVMH, PRADA, and Tapestry have adopted manufacturing automation. The Tote Bag market faces various challenges in different sectors. In grocery shopping, practicality and multiple compartments are essential. For beach outings and commutes, sturdy handles and zippered pockets are a must. Functionality and foldable designs are key for events, conferences, and trade shows. Sustainability is a major concern, with consumers preferring branded tote bags made from full-grain or top-grain leather or renewable resources. E-commerce platforms, online retailing, and online marketplaces like Etsy and social media shops offer convenience, but distribution channels and consumer reviews play a crucial role in sales. Material choices include genuine leather, synthetic materials, and personalization options. The market prioritizes sustainability, with concerns over carbon footprint and biodegradability. Customers value doorstep delivery and easy access to physical stores, department stores, boutiques, specialty shops, and dedicated websites.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This tote bags market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Material 2.1 Cotton

2.2 Leather

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Offline- Offline distribution channels, including specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and department stores, generate significant revenue for the global tote bags market. Specialty stores, such as exclusive brand stores, multi-brand stores, apparel stores, factory outlets, airport retail stores, and personal goods stores, offer consumers easy access to the latest tote bag trends and designs. Supermarkets and hypermarkets, with their dedicated luxury goods aisles, increase product visibility and provide consumers with a convenient one-stop shopping experience. Extensive marketing efforts and attractive shelf displays further encourage sales. The growing retail industry and establishment of numerous retail outlets are driving sales in the tote bag market. Department stores and specialty stores are the largest revenue contributors, with women's accessories accounting for a significant portion of their annual sales. Department store retailers differentiate themselves through store design, merchandise, and consumer service, while exclusive designer collections and private-label brands offer a competitive advantage. Hypermarkets and clubhouse stores cater to style-conscious consumers, and global retailers with large store networks are expected to benefit from this trend. Though offline channels face competition from online channels, extensive marketing efforts will maintain steady sales growth during the forecast period.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

Tote bags have become a popular choice for shopping, work, travel, and personal use due to their versatility and eco-friendly nature. These reusable bags come in various styles such as laptop bags, sports bags, and travel bags, catering to different needs. Tote bags are available in various materials like canvas, embellished, fabric, faux leather, nylon, polyvinyl chloride, jute, cloth, printed, textured, and solid. Shoppers can choose from solid colors or intricate texture patterns. Tote bags are widely available in both online and offline stores. Data bridge market research reveals that the market for tote bags is expanding, with an increase in demand for personalized and printed bags. Other materials like paper, cotton, linen, and generation also find use in creating tote bags. The distribution of tote bags occurs both online and offline, making them easily accessible to consumers.

Market Research Overview

Tote bags have become a popular shopping essential, offering a versatile and practical alternative to single-use plastic bags. These reusable bags come in various styles, including laptop bags, sports bags, travel bags, and personalized bags. Tote bags are available in different materials such as canvas, embellished fabric, faux leather, nylon, polyvinyl chloride, jute, cloth, printed, textured, and solid designs. Offline and online stores offer a wide range of tote bags. Brands like Double R Bags and Frontier Bag have made a mark in the market with their high-quality fabric material. Other options include paper bags, cotton, linen, and recycled fabrics. Consumer demand for eco-friendly alternatives to plastic bags is driving the tote bag market. Tote bags are not only a greener choice but also a fashion statement. Custom-designed tote bags are popular for branding and promotional tools. Influencers and celebrities have been spotted carrying tote bags, adding to their popularity as fashion accessories. The future outlook for the tote bag market is positive, with initiatives to reduce plastic pollution and climate change increasing. Tote bags are available in various sizes, with multiple compartments, zippered pockets, sturdy handles, and foldable designs, making them a practical choice for grocery shopping, beach outings, and commuting. Sustainability and functionality are key considerations for consumers, with eco-friendly materials such as organic cotton and recycled fabrics gaining popularity. Tote bags are a versatile and essential item for everyday use.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Material

Cotton



Leather



Others

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio