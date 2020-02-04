Totem Agency launches My-Totem, a branding automation platform

Ashley Richardson, CEO and Co-founder at Totem Agency is excited to announce the launch of My-Totem, a branding automation platform that uses info-driven algorithms to brand companies automatically. "Traditional agencies and content creation tools are too time-consuming and costly that they become inaccessible. We want businesses at any level to afford to brand. Branding your business should not be a luxury." The platform also offers creation and publishing features that make it a small business marketing empire all in one convenient place. My-Totem is now open to the public and you can try it free for 14-days at https://my-totem.com/index.php/register/ .

Getting a bunch of overpriced design estimates, on top of being tedious, is a process that even delays how soon startups can launch, or small businesses can go to market. My-Totem is designed to have visual marketing done regularly, generating higher sales, more engagement, and saving you money. It's where they see the future of branding. "We wanted to make sure our platform was easy enough for anyone to use. It has a one-two click method that makes creating and applying branding hassle-free."

My-Totem auto generates over 10,000 color palettes, designs, and other brand identity essentials. Features like the "Toolbox" are strategically designed to save you hours of endless research on things like web design, photo and video editing, even marketing analytics. Users begin with a short brand assessment outlining the overall message you as the business owner want to convey. Then you can choose your favorites right on the spot. DIY marketing has never been this convenient.

One of our favorite - and most popular additions are our personalized Brand Books, also known as Brand Bibles, that are used to keep content consistent and collaborative. Brands that keep consistency ultimately help create strong brand recognition and identity. "Content creation is very tedious, but in this day-in-age business owners need it to stay relevant. I knew there had to be an easier way." Our goal: bring your brand up the 'Totem' pole. To find out more visit https://my-totem.com

Contact: Ashley Richardson, 770-820-6192, ashley@totemagency.co

SOURCE Totem Agency