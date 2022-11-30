TOTEM MEDIA: $DOLZ Presale raised $500 000 in less than 6 hours on DOLZ.io

PARIS, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The DOLZ Token presale, which launched on November 23, has been a great success and can be seen as a key event in the world of crypto this end of year!

The presale started at 2:00 PM this Tuesday 23rd of November, and $DOLZ Tokens sales had already reached $200 000 by 2:48 PM and hit the $500 000 mark at 8:00 PM.

Very promising results for this French project launched during the bear market. The project is already proving its strength thanks to its community of 450,000 members from its two leading products, iStripper (20 years of existence) and VRParadise (launched in 2018). But also and above all, thanks to the massive adhesion of the crypto world, whose infatuation is displayed on all of DOLZ's social networks/media!

The first round of the presale will end on the 7th of December, while the second round simultaneously begins. You can participate by buying your tokens here:

https://www.dolz.io/presale

The token will be listed on Uniswap on the 11th of January, when their American community (60% of their customer base) and other countries unable to participate in the presale because of legal restrictions, will finally be able to acquire their tokens to spend throughout the ecosystem of the DOLZ metaverse, which should create some great buying pressure.

More info on https://www.dolz.io

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Totem Media was created in 1998 by Richard Excoffier & Hervé Lucchi, two engineers from the video game industry, who had the idea to combine the power of distribution offered by Internet with a new technology concept of shareware and inlay video.

The first product was named VirtuaGirl, then totally rebranded to iStripper in 2016, which continues to sell 5 million video content per year, presented as collectible cards.

Always on top of technological advents, Totem Media launched its 3D VR game VR Paradise in December 2018 on Steam, the world's largest gamer platform, and has since ranked in the top 20 of SteamVR sales.

Istripper benefits from a loyal community of 300 000 members, VR Paradise 150 000 members, ready to step into the web3 with Totem Media's Dolz metaverse.

