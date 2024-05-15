Totem Revolutionizes Dining Experience with Debut Launch at National Restaurant Association Show

CHICAGO , May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Totem, the innovative dining solution company, is thrilled to announce its official debut launch at the National Restaurant Association Show, taking place from May 18-21, 2024 in Chicago, IL. Visitors can experience Totem's signature product, the Totem Axis, firsthand at booth number #1993.

Totem was born from a vision to enhance the power of connection experienced during shared meals around the table. Inspired by the monuments built by indigenous cultures, Totem embodies values of family, pride, and commemoration, enriching the dining experience for everyone.

"We believe in connecting people, family, and friends through the shared experience of dining" Post this

At the heart of Totem's offerings is its signature product, the Totem Axis, a 3-tier stackable plating solution designed to revolutionize the way people share meals. With the ability to swivel to all angles, Totem's plating system embraces the essence of sharing and fosters a sense of togetherness among diners and in group settings.

"We believe in connecting people, family, and friends through the shared experience of dining," said Jordan Stuart, Founder and CEO of Totem. "Our mission is to provide a unique eating experience every time, whether you're catering for an event, sharing a family meal, or simply looking to embrace the communal vibe."

Totem's debut at the National Restaurant Association Show marks a significant milestone in the company's journey to redefine the dining landscape. With its innovative approach to dining solutions, Totem aims to inspire memorable moments and foster meaningful connections around the table.

Visit Totem at booth number #1993 during the National Restaurant Association Show to experience the future of dining firsthand and check out Totem's website to learn more - totemserve.com

About Totem:

Totem is an innovative dining solution company dedicated to enhancing the power of connection experienced during shared meals. Totem is revolutionizing the dining experience for everyone with its Totem Axis, a 3-tier stackable plating system, and its dedication to fostering meaningful connections.

Press Contact

Hayley Kaufman 401 E. Jackson Street Suite 3300 Totem, Press Officer Tampa, FL 33602 [email protected] totemserve.com

SOURCE Totem