totes®-Isotoner Launches New Summer Footwear Line, "totes Sol Bounce" Made with Everywear™ Technology

totes Sol Bounce is the latest innovation from totes-Isotoner, incorporating the company's proprietary new footwear compound, "Everywear™." The new technology is an outcome of years of product development solving consumer footwear concerns. The Everywear™ compound is significantly lighter than traditional materials used in footwear outsole construction, is virtually "wear proof" and never loses its original cushioning. Everywear™ is powered by eight unique qualities 1) virtual weightlessness, 2) extreme lifetime comfort, 3) lifetime durability, 4) waterproofness, 5) collapsibility, 6) scuff resistance, 7) puncture resealability, and 8) anti-microbial.

"We created the Everywear™ compound to solve a common concern – consumers love the feeling when they first wear a shoe, but the comfort breaks down over time. Everywear™ delivers a host of new benefits and applications," said Tommy Bray, totes-Isotoner Vice President Innovation and Design.

New totes Sol Bounce flip flops, slides and water shoes will launch in major US retailers and on totes.com starting February 2020, following successful pre-market testing. Consumers love Everywear™'s eight "superpowers" and have described these products as "bouncing" and putting a "spring in your step."

Everywear™ technology was first introduced last year in new rain boots, "totes Cirrus." Available for men, women, kids and toddlers, totes Cirrus are "tough as boots, light as clouds,"- up to 70% lighter than traditional rain boots with lifetime comfort. With a 4.5+ star online rating on totes.com and on many major US retailer sites, a national rollout across major US retailers is planned.

The Everywear™ technology is also built in a new comfort footwear line from Isotoner, "Zenz," offering incredible comfort and lightness in a slip-on "you'll never want to take off." An advertising campaign launching in December stars long-time Isotoner brand ambassador Dan Marino sharing the Zenz with Everywear™ technology with his friends and fans, culminating with an appearance at Super Bowl LIV in Miami on February 2, 2020.

About totes-Isotoner

totes-Isotoner Corporation is a world leader in the design and marketing of umbrellas, gloves, slippers and other weather-related accessories. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. totes-Isotoner has over 600 employees and, in addition to Cincinnati, has offices in New York, Toronto, London, Paris, Hong Kong and Manila. In 1997, totes and Isotoner merged to form the totes-Isotoner Corporation. The Company offers quality products from several of the most recognized apparel brand names in the world, including totes, Isotoner and Acorn.

