Totient Leverages Integral Molecular's Membrane Proteome Array to Advance Cancer Therapeutic Discovery

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Molecular and Totient announce a partnership leveraging Integral Molecular's Membrane Proteome Array (MPA) target identification technology to advance the discovery of antibodies for cancer therapy. Totient reconstructs antibodies from tertiary lymphoid structures (TLS), which are structures formed in tissues affected by autoimmunity, infections, and cancer, collected from patients experiencing exceptional immune responses. The MPA will pinpoint the binding targets for a panel of these antibodies from its array of 6,000 human membrane proteins. The agreement includes milestones paid to Integral Molecular upon successful antibody development goals.

Starting with over 50,000 samples, Totient has reconstructed antibodies against both known and novel extracellular oncology targets. These human-derived antibodies are high-affinity and bind tissue-specific antigens.

"Integral's MPA technology enables us to rapidly identify native targets which might be missed by other screening methods," said Deniz Kural, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Totient. "We are excited about uncovering additional targets that can be exploited in cancer therapy."

MPA technology was developed by Integral Molecular as a comprehensive, high-throughput approach to detect binding of antibodies, cells, and other biologics to membrane protein targets for early de-risking of drug development.

The MPA is the largest library of human membrane proteins, covering 94% of the membrane proteome and includes nearly all G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), ion channels, and transporters. In addition to identifying new targets, the MPA is used to rapidly assess therapeutic antibodies for off-target binding that may present safety liabilities.

About Integral Molecular

Integral Molecular (www.integralmolecular.com) is the industry leader in discovering and characterizing therapeutic antibodies against membrane proteins, an important group of drug targets found on the surfaces of cells and viruses. Integral Molecular's technologies have been integrated into the drug discovery pipelines of over 400 biotech and pharmaceutical companies to help discover new therapies for cancer, diabetes, autoimmune disorders and viral threats such as SARS-CoV-2, Ebola, Zika, and dengue virus.

About Totient

Totient is an AI-driven biotechnology company that leverages tertiary lymphoid structures (TLS) to identify novel tissue-specific antigens and develop matching high-affinity antibody therapeutics. Totient uses machine learning and immunoinformatics technology to pull critical insights from large, complex datasets, to quickly and accurately assemble the most potent antibody candidates. The unique applicability of the Totient platform allows the company to remain flexible and develop therapeutics for cancer, autoimmune disease, infections, and viruses. For more information visit www.totient.bio.

