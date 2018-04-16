Totipay Network and Global Commodities Investments Forge an Exciting Strategic Partnership to Benefit Token Holders

Under the terms of the partnership with GCIL, customers who purchase a minimum of 1000 USD worth of TPX tokens in the Totipay Network will be offered a bonus of 10% of their purchase value in gold bullion. This gold bullion bonus is over and above all the TPX tokens they are entitled to. All gold is fully insured by Lloyds of London and will be stored in BRINKS' secure storage facility. GCIL was established in the year 2009 and all the gold purchased is London Bullion Market Association approved.

Fred Brett, CEO, GCIL, stated, "With recent changes in global wealth and new blockchain currencies, the partnership linking physical precious metals and all other popular forms of currencies will offer more choice and greater wealth protection for everyone. We are delighted to partner with Totipay Network to bring customers more security and an opportunity to diversify their portfolio through precious metal."

Paul Bradbury, Head of Business Development, Totipay, said, "Through Totipay, people can transfer, receive and trade in, multiple currencies, whether they be fiat currencies or crypto currencies. Together with GCIL's expertise on wealth protection, users will also have the option of building and protecting wealth with fully insured, physical bullion grade gold. This partnership will differentiate the Totipay Network from other companies in the money transfer space. "

Customers who are interested in participating in the Totipay Network Pre-Sale and ICO can log onto http://www.tpxnetwork.com to register and benefit from a bonus of additional gold bullion on their eligible token purchases.

Totipay is a money transfer company that enables users to send money across borders quickly, cheaply and securely. It facilitates low-cost payments between different currencies. Totipay will enable users to transfer their funds from UK to 50 countries at the first stage and it will expand globally very soon.

TPX Network is the Totipay Network. It enables users to transfer money with the ease with which you currently send information by utilising block chain technology. Log on to http://www.tpxnetwork.com to know more about this exciting opportunity.

