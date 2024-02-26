TOTO Unveils a New Era of Luxury at KBIS 2024 with Groundbreaking Product Innovations and a Unique Destination Booth (#N2739)

At KBIS 2024, TOTO transforms daily routines into personal wellness acts with eco-friendly elegance. Visit booth #N2739. Post this

"At KBIS 2024, TOTO continues to set the bar for bathroom innovation," stated Hidemi Ishikawa, CEO of TOTO USA. "We're excited to unveil our latest product innovations, designed to enhance consumers' lifestyles with superior cleanliness, comfort, and sustainability. Crafted with over a century of engineering expertise, our new products improve daily life while preserving our precious resources — a testament to TOTO's unwavering commitment to our customers and the planet." He added, "Our booth design underscores TOTO's commitment to beauty and sustainability. Expert-led discussions on sustainability and emerging trends further solidify TOTO as a thought leader."

NEOREST® WX Smart Bidet Toilet: TOTO's Masterful Blend of Design and Innovation: TOTO's new NEOREST WX1 and WX2 redefine luxury with their wall-hung design, embodying "pure luxury" with their minimalist elegance that resembles a floating art piece, complete with an ambient nightlight. Winner of the prestigious Red Dot and iF international awards for design excellence, these smart bidet toilets prioritize personal hygiene with features like warm-water personal cleansing, adjustable settings, and a seamless heated seat -- all managed by an elegant stick-style remote that recalls preferences for up to four users. Advanced cleaning technologies such as ACTILIGHT® (NEOREST WX2) CEFIONTECT®, EWATER+®, and TORNADO FLUSH® ensure a pristine bowl with minimal environmental impact. Their ultra-high-efficiency dual flush system (1.2 GPF for the full flush and 0.8 for the light) and energy-saving features underscore TOTO's commitment to sustainability, while their auto-open/close lid and nightlight enhance convenience for a superior bathroom experience.

As TOTO's NEOREST line celebrates its 30th anniversary, it looks back on a history rich with innovation and looks forward to a future where luxury and sustainability coexist seamlessly.

SOIRÉE® WASHLET+® S7A: Elevating Bathroom Luxury with Advanced Comfort and Personal Hygiene: TOTO's new Soirée WASHLET+ S7A premium bidet toilet is designed to enhance the bathroom experience with advanced features and luxurious comfort. Crafted with modern elegance and cutting-edge technology, it seamlessly integrates into any bathroom decor. The WASHLET+ S7A offers customizable cleansing options, including adjustable water temperature, pressure, and wand position, providing a personalized experience tailored to individual preferences. Its gentle, aerated warm-water spray ensures thorough and hygienic cleansing, promoting a feeling of freshness and comfort. Features like a heated seat, warm air dryer, and deodorizer enhance users' comfort and convenience. With its elegant design and innovative functionalities, the Soirée WASHLET+ S7A redefines modern bathroom luxury, delivering unparalleled cleanliness and comfort.

Matte Black Finish: Elevating Bathroom Elegance with Lasting Sophistication: TOTO introduces a striking new matte black finish, adding contemporary elegance to any bathroom space. Winner of the coveted Red Dot Award for design innovation, this finish enhances TOTO's faucet designs, creating luxury with its silky sheen and subtle color gradation. Using shot-blast technology, chrome plating forms via physical vapor deposition (PVD) on faucet surfaces, resulting in a gorgeous matte black finish with a lustrous sheen and fine color nuances. A scratch and tarnish-resistant hard surface ensures long-lasting beauty and cleanliness, surpassing coated surfaces. Even in high-traffic bathrooms, TOTO's matte black (PVD) finish will stand the test of time. Available across a range of TOTO products, including faucets, shower systems, and toilet trip levers, this bold finish exudes sophistication and modernity, making a stylish statement in any bathroom setting.

Wall-Hung Urinal with Integrated ECOPOWER® Flush Valve: Experience the pinnacle of restroom innovation with TOTO's new wall-hung urinal featuring its ECOPOWER integrated flush valve. This ultra-high-efficiency urinal boasts an impressive 0.125 gpf, ensuring optimal water conservation without compromising performance. Equipped with a self-powered ECOPOWER hydroelectric flush valve system and CEFIONTECT nanotechnology glaze, it maintains impeccable cleanliness. Its rimless design and spreader flushing system ensure thorough, high-performance flushing with every use. Additionally, it incorporates smart features such as a maintenance flush every 12 hours to protect trap seals and a photoelectric sensor detection system to prevent ghost flushing. ADA-compliant and contributing to LEED® and CalGreen compliance, TOTO's new wall-hung urinal sets a new standard in sustainability and functionality in modern restroom solutions.

TOTO Introduces New Long-Range IoT Connectivity to Its Smart Restroom Products

TOTO has upgraded its IoT-enabled smart plumbing products by incorporating Long-Range Wide Area Network (WAN) connectivity cards. This strategic enhancement facilitates their integration with a facility's smart restroom monitoring platform or building automation system, markedly advancing smart restrooms' efficiency and management capabilities.

This new connectivity empowers facility managers with remote monitoring capabilities, access to real-time data analysis, and maintenance alerts directly from TOTO's smart plumbing products. These features support significant water and energy conservation advancements, predictive maintenance strategies, and overall user experience improvements. By enabling these new smart functionalities, TOTO's IoT-enabled smart plumbing products are integral to creating intelligent building systems that optimize resource use and enhance sustainability efforts in diverse environments, from large arenas and airports to commercial office buildings.

Sneak Peek: Introducing the WASHLET® G5A Integrated Smart Toilet

As TOTO concludes its showcase of new product introductions, the company is delighted to present an exclusive first look at the WASHLET G5A Integrated Smart Bidet Toilet. This advanced smart bidet toilet pairs TOTO's hallmark luxury with eco-friendly dual-flush technology, delivering 1.2 gpf for the full flush and 1.0 gpf for the light. The WASHLET G5A enhances users' comfort and cleanliness with customizable water temperature, pressure, and wand position alongside a heated seat, warm air dryer, and deodorizer for a spa-like experience. With its intuitive remote and sleek design, the WASHLET G5A seamlessly combines ease of use with sophistication. The WASHLET G5A is poised to elevate the modern bathroom experience, and while it's not yet released, this preview signals an exciting future of sophisticated bathroom innovation.

Illuminating TOTO's Rich History of Sustainability:

Since 1917, TOTO has upheld its commitment to environmental stewardship, evolving its ethos over its more than a century-long journey. At KBIS 2024, TOTO showcases its dedication to sustainability through a dedicated booth section, focusing on its U.N. Sustainable Development Goals and highlighting its rich history of water-conserving product innovations.

At KBIS 2024, TOTO will host two expert-led panel discussions: "Flowing Forward: Sustainable Solutions in Plumbing -- Trends, Innovations, and Challenges" and "Plumbing Trends Unveiled: Navigating Market and Design Changes for Success in 2024," reinforcing its industry thought leadership.

Visitors to the TOTO booth have the opportunity to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win the prestigious WASHLET S7A Bidet Seat. Plumbers and DIY enthusiasts can also vie for the coveted WASHLET S7A by participating in TOTO's "Fastest in the West WASHLET Installation Contest.

About TOTO

TOTO USA is the headquarters for the Americas Division of the TOTO Global Group, which was established in 1917 with the founding of TOTO, Ltd., in Kitakyushu, Japan. TOTO is the world's largest bathroom fixtures and fittings manufacturer, with $5.34 billion in annual sales (April 2022 to March 2023). For more than 100 years, TOTO has been the recognized leader in innovation, technology, performance, and design with products that enhance the luxury bathroom experience. Today, the company maintains 36,188 employees in 17 countries and owns manufacturing facilities around the world in countries as diverse as Japan, Mexico, Germany, the USA, India, and China. Guided by its corporate philosophy , the TOTO Global Group strives to create a great company trusted by people worldwide, which contributes to the betterment of society. Dedicated to engineering products that respect the environment while meeting people's needs for comfort, beauty, and performance, TOTO is the sole plumbing manufacturer to maintain a research and development center devoted to universal design, advanced science, and technology. Consumers enjoy the peace of mind that comes from knowing they purchased a brand that innovates to improve people's quality of life. Winner of numerous domestic and international awards and recognitions, TOTO is the only plumbing manufacturer honored as Water Efficiency Leader by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The company continues to raise industry standards and consumer expectations about what is possible in the bath space, as TOTO believes a high-quality bathroom is an experience and an everyday luxury people value and appreciate.

