Tottenham Acquisition I Limited Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form S-4 in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with Clene Nanomedicine, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (Nasdaq: TOTA, TOTAU, TOTAW, TOTAR) ("Tottenham"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that its subsidiary, Chelsea Worldwide Inc., has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement"), which includes a preliminary proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus, in connection with its recently-announced proposed business combination with Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. ("Clene"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a potential therapeutic nanocatalyst for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases in addition to a nanotechnology based-therapy with antiviral applications.

Tottenham's ordinary shares are currently traded on Nasdaq under the symbol "TOTA". In connection with the closing of the transaction, Tottenham intends to change its name to Clene Inc., reincorporate in Delaware (by merging with Chelsea Worldwide Inc.) and remain Nasdaq-listed under a new ticker symbol. Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by Tottenham shareholders, Clene's stockholders, the Registration Statement being declared effective by the SEC, a concurrent closing of private placements and other customary closing conditions.

Chardan is acting as the M&A advisor to Tottenham. LifeSci Capital LLC is acting as the M&A advisor to Clene. Loeb & Loeb LLP is acting as legal advisor to Tottenham. Kirkland & Ellis LLP along with Stoel Rives LLP, Clene's local counsel, are acting as legal advisors to Clene.

About Clene Nanomedicine, Inc.

Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of unique therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene has innovated a novel nanotechnology drug platform for the development of a new class of orally-administered neurotherapeutic drugs. Clene has also advanced into the clinic an aqueous solution of ionic zinc and silver for anti-viral and anti-microbial uses. Founded in 2013, the company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah with R&D and manufacturing operations located in North East, Maryland. For more information, please visit www.clene.com.

About Tottenham Acquisition I Limited

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited is a blank check company formed for the purpose of acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Tottenham's efforts to identify a prospective target business were not limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although the company initially focused on operating businesses in the TMT (Technology, Media, Telecom), education, e-commerce, health-care and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia (with an emphasis in China).

