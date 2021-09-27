Totum Achieves World's First Indoor, Direct-to-Satellite IoT Connection, Books 2 Million Advance Orders

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Totum, an innovator in satellite connectivity, today announced the successful indoor operation of their direct-to-satellite IoT connectivity solution. Based on Totum's groundbreaking wireless technology, which provides unprecedented reach from space, the demonstration showcased bidirectional communication between a fully integrated system-on-a-chip (SoC) and Totum's low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite.

The terrestrial endpoint was located in a San Diego office building, and in contrast to high-gain directional antennas typically required by satellite modems, the demonstration made use of a miniature omnidirectional antenna.

"In a word, we're thrilled," says Ted Myers, founder and CEO at Totum. "In 3 years, we've gone from the back of a napkin to demonstrating the world's first direct-to-satellite communication system that works outdoors and indoors with a modem the size of a postage stamp."

"This accomplishment sits entirely on the shoulders of the innovative and passionate efforts of Team Totum, our silicon partner Orca Systems, and space partner Loft Orbital," adds Myers.

The Totum solution provides both connectivity and position fixes for low-powered IoT location tracking and monitoring systems which require battery life of up to 10 years. Totum uniquely unlocks innovative, high-volume applications for supply chain, logistics, agriculture, transportation, energy, and industrial markets which require global coverage and indoor reach, in total a $20B+ connectivity opportunity.

"We've effectively created a whole new category for IoT connectivity," says Dave Gell, Chief Commercial Officer at Totum. "Combining the global coverage of satellite with an indoor reach comparable to cellular puts us in a unique position to solve some of the thorniest problems in IoT today."

"Critically, we're able to do this with a total cost of ownership (TCO) that beats cellular. Not surprisingly, the market is responding," adds Gell. "We've built strong partnerships with OEMs, solution providers and value-added resellers who combined have placed advance orders for 2 million devices with service."

About Totum

Totum enables global asset tracking and monitoring using its constellation of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) nanosatellites and optimized device silicon. A revolutionary wireless waveform provides worldwide coverage, indoor connectivity, and an embedded footprint the size of a postage stamp. Combining connectivity and positioning capabilities, a compact Totum-powered tracker or monitoring system delivers battery life greater than 10 years. Totum is based in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit us at www.totum.global.

SOURCE Totum

Related Links

http://www.totum.global

