Totum Labs Names David Gell as Chief Commercial Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

SAN DIEGO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Totum labs, a provider of global connectivity and positioning for low-power asset tracking, announced today that David Gell has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Gell has extensive experience in the mobile wireless and IoT industries, having held executive positions at Hewlett-Packard, Solectek, Nestwave, VIE Technologies and Cygnus Broadband, where he was co-founder.

Totum has developed a revolutionary, satellite-based IoT connectivity and positioning system which enables low-power asset tracking and monitoring. The solution has been purpose-built for high volume applications requiring global coverage such as the tracking of shipping containers, pallets, and packages.

"I'm thrilled to join the team at Totum," said Mr. Gell. "They have created an elegant, game-changing solution for global IoT connectivity and positioning. Before now, tracking and monitoring solutions faced the adoption barriers of coverage, complexity, and cost. Totum uniquely delivers a global, cost effective capability using its tracker-on-a-chip hardware combined with a simple service plan. In addition, the Totum link supports indoor operation – critical to unlocking the full value of tracking objects across their journey."

"We're truly excited to have Dave on the team," said Ted Myers, Founder and CEO of Totum Labs. "Our goal was to bring the voice of the customer front and center into our product and service offerings, so we were looking for a proven leader with both deep commercial and deep technical roots. Dave's experience and insights in the wireless and IoT space brings this and so much more to the table. We already feel his impact."

The announcement follows growing momentum for the company, including the November 2020 close of a $13 million Series A.

About Totum Labs

Totum Labs enables the worldwide tracking and monitoring of billions of assets using our constellation of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) nanosatellites and power-optimized device silicon. IoT solution providers turn to Totum when struggling with the limitations of coverage, complexity, and cost-effectiveness inherent in cellular, proprietary LPWA and other satellite offerings. A revolutionary wireless waveform provides worldwide coverage, indoor capability, and an embedded footprint the size of a postage stamp. Combining connectivity and positioning capabilities, a compact Totum-based tracker or monitoring system delivers battery life greater than 10 years. Totum is based in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit us at www.totumlabs.com

