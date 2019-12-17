Totum Risk® Brings Its Investment Life Scoring Tool Directly To Orion's Client Portal

ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Totum Risk™, an Investment Life Scoring Tool that focuses on facts over feelings, announced the integration of its risk scoring technology within the Client Portal of Orion Advisor Technology, LLC (" Orion "), a division of Orion Advisor Solutions and the premier provider of financial advisor technology and investment solutions.

The integration makes it easy for advisors on Orion's platform to engage their clients and offer an improved client experience with Totum's services. Advisors can review a client's risk scores to make investment recommendations, export custom reports, and create Investment Policy Statements. Meanwhile, Totum's user-friendly interface gives clients a clear view of their Life Scores within the Orion Client Portal and allows them to quickly discover their own investment life risk through a desktop or mobile-friendly questionnaire.

"The integration with the Orion Client Portal is an exciting and unique opportunity for us," said Larry Shumbres, CEO of Totum Risk. "We have tremendous respect for Orion and have been pulling data from them since the launch of Totum 2.0. We look at this integration as the second phase in our partnership and enjoy seeing Orion's advisors and clients benefitting from our product just as we have done with theirs over the past few years. I am sure that this integration will help advisors with their client experience, investment strategy, and retention."

"Totum Risk's innovative approach to assessing a client's risk preference and capacity through asking the right questions helps advisors build relationships and guide their clients to the investment strategies that suit their unique needs," said Jeff Kliewer, integration product manager at Orion. "This integration builds on our relationship with Totum and lets advisors easily incorporate Totum's risk tolerance platform into their client experience."

For more information on the integration, visit Totum Risk and Orion at the TD Ameritrade LINC conference in Orlando, FL on Jan. 29 and the T3 Advisor Conference in San Diego on Feb. 17.

About Totum Risk

Totum Risk provides a defensible multi-scoring risk tolerance toolkit that enables financial advisors, insurance agents, and plan sponsors to create a more accurate investment strategy. Financial services organizations of all sizes utilize Totum's proprietary risk scoring models to calculate portfolio risk based on an investor's current life situation and not just their risk preferences. Founded in 2015, Totum Risk is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and Los Angeles, California. For more information, visit www.totumrisk.com

About Orion Advisor Tech

Orion Advisor Technology, LLC, exists to help fiduciary minded advisors realize their unique vision for success. Our innovative technology includes client experience tools, tax-intelligent rebalancing, efficient billing, integrated planning, and automated compliance monitoring, all aimed at empowering advisors to improve their firm's productivity, strengthen client relationships, and disrupt traditional ways of thinking. With more than $930+ billion in AUA and 3.3 million accounts on our platform, we have the experience and expertise necessary to help advisors grow and win more than their fair share. For more information, visit www.orion.com .

SOURCE Totum Risk

Related Links

https://www.totumrisk.com/contact-us/

