Totus Medicines CEO to Chair Next-Generation Undruggable and Present at Future of R&D Week 2023

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Totus Medicines, the drug discovery and development company revolutionizing small molecule drugs to end the era of untreatable disease, today announced its participation at this year's Future of R&D Week in Boston from October 3-5. Totus Co-founder, CEO, and CSO Neil Dhawan is serving as the Event Chairperson for the first day of the conference, Next-Generation Undruggable and participating throughout the event.

As the Day One Event Chairperson, Neil will be delivering opening and closing remarks, making introductions throughout the day, and moderating the closing panel "2023: The Year of Partnership and Investment Resurgence." He will also be speaking on the panel 'Evolution Vs Revolution: How Should the Culture around AI be Managed?' on October 4. Joining Neil at the conference from Totus are Jimmy Blair, Co-founder and Vice President of Innovation & Partnerships and Hasan Babei, Senior AI/ML Engineer.

"This event brings together some of the brightest minds in the pharma and biotech space that are working towards the same mission Totus is – ending the suffering caused by untreatable diseases," said Dhawan. "It's an honor to represent my community as event chair and I look forward to engaging in thoughtful discussions about healthcare innovation."

Future of R&D Week consists of three events showcasing innovation in the biotech and pharma space, Next Generation Undruggable, AI in Pharma: Discovery and AI in Pharma: Clinical Development. For more information on Next-Generation Undruggable and Future of R&D Week, visit https://www.nextgenerationundruggable.com/.

About Totus Medicines
Totus Medicines is discovering and developing medicines for untreatable diseases that would be almost impossible to identify otherwise. With the unprecedented ability to screen billions of drug candidates against thousands of targets in record time, the company's novel platform is able to search for drugs that are dramatically superior and more effective than what can be discovered by current technology. Totus can record billions of drug discovery interactions in a single experiment. With this capability, for the first time, drug discovery can happen in the space of a few days instead of years. Totus's pipeline addresses massive unmet need in oncology care and includes a lead clinical program for PI3ka, and pre-clinical programs for AKT and βCATENIN.

For more information, please visit totusmedicines.com and follow Totus on LinkedIn and Twitter.

