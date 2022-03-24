Totus Medicines Partners with Mila to Advance Drug Discovery Technologies in Mission to Treat the Untreatable

Organizations to combine expertise to further develop AI/ML-powered drug design platform, delivering precise, effective, and life-changing medicines at scale

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Totus Medicines, a drug discovery company using revolutionary chemical biology technologies to create life-changing covalent therapeutics for untreatable diseases, today announced the start of a collaboration with Mila, the Quebec artificial intelligence (AI) institute, which rallies the largest concentration of academic deep-learning researchers. The AI-focused partnership will enable both organizations to leverage each other's distinct expertise and knowledge for drug discovery. This effort comes at a particularly important time for Totus, as the company is on track to advance a drug candidate into first-in-human clinical trials later this year.

"We are very excited about this partnership and the technological and drug development progress that can eventually result from it," said Totus Chief Data Officer Dr. John Davies, Ph.D. "Artificial intelligence plays a key role in the development of Totus' drug discovery platform. A partnership with Mila gives us access to some of the brightest minds in AI, which will surely help us take our platform to the next level to treat the untreatable with even more precision and efficiency."

"Totus' drug design platform has great potential, and we are eager to collaborate and offer our research and know-how," said Stéphane Létourneau, Executive Vice President at Mila. "Totus' chemical biology expertise, coupled with our AI expertise, has the potential to transform the process of drug discovery as we know it."

The partnership will also help Totus attract and retain talented individuals during a time of rapid growth, as the company plans to expand internally through the hiring of over 50 new employees this year. Having access to Mila's extraordinary talent pool will lead to promising opportunities and potential future hires.

About Totus Medicines

Founded in 2019, Totus Medicines uses revolutionary chemical biology to create life-changing therapies to treat previously untreatable diseases across the entire human genome. Totus is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit totusmedicines.com and follow Totus on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Mila

Founded by Professor Yoshua Bengio of the University of Montreal, Mila is an artificial intelligence research institute that brings together nearly 900 researchers specializing in machine learning. Based in Montreal, Mila's mission is to be a global hub for scientific advances that inspire innovation and development of AI for the benefit of all. Mila is a nonprofit organization recognized worldwide for its significant contributions to the field of deep learning, particularly in language modeling, machine translation, object recognition, and generative models. For more information, visit mila.quebec .

SOURCE Totus Medicines