Toucan expands relationship with AWS, joins AWS ISV Workload Migration Program

Guided Analytics pioneer Toucan expanded its collaboration with AWS by qualifying for the ISV Workload Migration Program Tweet this

With a seamless AWS integration, Toucan empowers their customers to effortlessly launch a dedicated, user-friendly guided data analytics solution that delivers clear, compelling, contextualized insights to non-technical users with no need for complex configuration or training.

Toucan helps their customers make the most of their data investments with fast and adaptable integrations that allow easy live data connections with any data sources. Users receive full visibility into all the allowed databases and data sources powering their BI dashboards and visualizations, all while ensuring the quality and security of integrated data. Enterprises running on AWS' cloud platform can quickly tap into Toucan's BI platform to design and share powerful dashboards and rich data reports without the need for technical database architecture skills.

"The future of development is firmly in the cloud. With a prescriptive migration approach, clients are able to accelerate execution of migrations to AWS," said Arnaud Simon, Cloud & Technology Alliance Director at Toucan. "Working with AWS brings significant value to clients, helping them deliver better solutions that are brought to market faster. At Toucan, our mission is to drive value, speed, and agility on the cloud — and that's why we've created a No Code platform that empowers all business users to rapidly turn their cloud data into actionable business insights."

Toucan has a long and fruitful history of working closely with AWS on behalf of its clients. Now, with the expanded collaboration with the ISV Workload Migration Program, these organizations can:

Seamlessly integrate data sources, whether they are in the cloud or on-premises, generating up to hundreds of terabytes of data per day.

Query with confidence, with support for thousands of concurrent real-time queries.

Leverage historical data with 400+ days of always-hot data giving them full visibility, no matter the time horizon.

And the process for adopting Toucan couldn't be easier. If they are already an AWS client, they can buy Toucan easily by signing into their AWS Console or by clicking on the list of partners (Toucan is listed alphabetically).

Want to learn more about Toucan? Check out our AWS Marketplace page.

About Toucan Toco

Toucan is a cloud-based, guided analytics platform with one goal in mind: reduce the complexity of bringing insights from data to business users. From data connections to the distribution of insights anywhere they're needed, Toucan makes it easy. As a result, they see the highest user adoption in the industry at 80%+, compared to an industry average of just 30%. Toucan is trusted by more than 150 clients worldwide, from global corporations to fast-growth tech companies. For more information, visit: https://toucantoco.com/en/ .

SOURCE Toucan Toco