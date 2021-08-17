Toucan Toco Launches on AWS Marketplace to Unlock Cloud Data Insights at Scale

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Data storytelling pioneer Toucan Toco today announced the launch of its groundbreaking cloud analytics platform on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, making its software solutions easier than ever for businesses to find, test, buy, and deploy.

AWS Marketplace allows businesses to access next-generation cloud-native services such as Toucan Toco while simplifying the procurement and billing experience with flexible pricing options and multiple deployment methods. With seamless AWS integration, Toucan Toco allows users to effortlessly launch its dedicated, user-friendly data analytics solution, delivering clear, compelling, contextualized insights to non-technical users with no need for complex configuration or training.

Toucan Toco helps customers make the most of their data investments with versatile, fast, and adaptable integration that allows easy live data connection with any data sources. Customers also benefit from streamlined data processing, clean-up, and transformation capabilities, thanks to Toucan's built-in, open-source, no-code Visual Query Builder. Users receive full visibility into all the databases and data sources powering their BI dashboards and visualizations, all while ensuring the quality and security of integrated data.

Enterprises running on AWS' cloud platform can quickly tap into Toucan's BI platform to design and share powerful dashboards and rich data reports without the need for technical database architecture skills. The result: added value across the pipeline, with data intelligence seamlessly translating into business productivity, and IT DevOps resources freed up for other projects.

Toucan's solution also enables SaaS providers to rapidly embed analytics within their products, improving user experience and customer satisfaction. Sales tech platform StorySlab, for instance, recently leveraged Toucan Toco to develop a fully-integrated dashboard solution that unlocks high-impact insights for their business users, without the need to dedicate costly internal resources to launch or maintain the project.

"We're excited to join the AWS Marketplace and bring our powerful data storytelling solution to a growing universe of cloud-ready businesses," said Arnaud Simon, Cloud & Technology Alliance Director at Toucan Toco. "At Toucan Toco, our mission is to drive value, speed, and agility on the cloud — and that's why we've created a platform that empowers all business users to rapidly turn their cloud data into actionable business insights."

Check out Toucan Toco's AWS Marketplace listing here: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-ibcqm5vroeruo?sr=0-1&ref_=beagle&applicationId=AWSMPContessa

About Toucan Toco:

Toucan is a modern BI platform committed to the belief that data has to be coupled with an intuitive user experience to generate actionable insights. It offers streamlined reporting for non-techies, which SaaS companies can white-label and embed into their own product to wow users and gain a competitive advantage. Toucan is trusted by 140 clients worldwide, from global corporations to fast-growth tech companies. For more information, visit: https://toucantoco.com/en/ .

SOURCE Toucan Toco

Related Links

https://toucantoco.com/en/

