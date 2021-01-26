Toucan Toco Named One of Boston's Top Midsize Employers

BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Data storytelling and embedded analytics pioneer Toucan Toco today announced its recognition as one of Boston's top midsize employers in Built In's 2021 Best Places to Work awards.

Built In, a tech platform trusted by 1,800 companies and over 2.5 million professionals, compared Boston employers using a sophisticated algorithm to weigh data about compensation policies, benefits, and workplace culture. This year's awards gave special consideration to tech employees' current priorities, including support for remote workers and initiatives to drive diversity, equity and inclusion.

Toucan Toco is committed to democratizing data analytics for non-techies and scaling data culture for everyone across an organization, and it has brought a similar creativity and drive to its efforts to shape workplace culture. The company's "Be Well and Take Care" program emphasizes the importance of a healthy and easy-going work environment where Toucan employees, known as "Tokars," show empathy, and support and learn from each other.

With a global workforce that's 45% female, Toucan Toco stands for inclusion and has established rigorous hiring practices to promote diversity at all levels. "As founders, we knew diversity would make our company stronger, so we made a point of putting systems in place to recruit people of all educational backgrounds, origins, genders, and ages," said Charles Miglietti, co-founder and CEO at Toucan Toco. "We're truly committed to creating an inclusive workplace as we continue to expand our footprint in Boston and North America."

With generous health insurance, PTO, retirement, and wellness benefits, flexible work scheduling policies, and a well-established remote-working program, Toucan Toco puts employee wellbeing at the heart of its HR policies. "As a company, Toucan puts its money where its mouth is in terms of culture and inclusivity," says one employee. "People are human and supportive of one another, and you really feel like part of a team. Everyone from the CEO down is approachable, kind, and willing to help."

