Toucan Toco's Startup Playbook: When to Do the Things That Matter

PARIS, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, everything is done to ensure that the focus of a startup company's founders are solely on the business, however what differentiates a successful startup from one that isn't is the ability to execute well.

As a founder or employee of a startup company, the days are far too short. There are a plethora of resources and ideas, but not enough time to implement them all effectively. In order to ensure the success of a startup company, the solution is to clearly set priorities.

Startups have all the resources, but not the knowledge on how to implement them. To provide a solution for this issue Toucan Toco has created easily consumable documentation to answer the question: when to do the things that matter.

The Startup Playbook consists of 7 sections with in-depth information to ensure that all queries can be answered; these are broken down into: Leadership, All Teams, Sales, Marketing, Finance, People and Tech Team. The breakdown of these teams into separate sections enables you to pinpoint within which team the issue stands and how to accurately solve it.

As well as that, there are separate resources in each individual section providing more solutions to any issues that could arise in a startup company. The use of this information will build upon the success of a new startup company. Toucan Toco now employs 80 people; once at zero, with proven ability to scale startups in the software and tech industries following this Playbook.

https://www.slideshare.net/ToucanToco/startup-play-book-for-founders-amp-employees-written-by-toucans-founders-3

To download HD content please click here

About Toucan Toco

Toucan Toco, was founded by Kilian Bazin, Charles Miglietti, Baptiste Jourdan & David Nowinsky in March 2014. Toucan Toco is focused on the development of data visualization software solutions for businesses to assist them in their decision making. The platform helps to analyze, correlate, and visualize sales, human resources, marketing, and financial data through any devices.



