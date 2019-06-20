Touch Down in College Town: United Airlines Adds Nonstop Point-to-Point Flights and More Seats for College Football Season

CHICAGO, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines today unveiled its 2019 college football flying schedule adding around 10,000 seats between its hubs and popular game destinations and for the first time, United has added several point-to-point flights enabling fans to fly nonstop from one college town to another. Tickets are now available for purchase.

"Our playbook this year will make it easier than ever for fans, alumni and students to cheer on their teams in other college towns across the country," said Ankit Gupta, United's vice president of Domestic Network Planning. "It's exciting for football fans and even more exciting for United to be able to operate nonstop flights between these communities for the very first time."

New round-trip point-to-point flights

Game Day Game Point-to-Point Arrive Return Aircraft Aug. 31 Auburn University vs. University of Oregon at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas EUG - DFW Aug. 30 Sept. 2 737-900 Sept. 7 Louisiana State University at University of Texas - Austin BTR - AUS Sept. 6 Sept. 8 737-900 Sept. 14 University of Alabama at University of South Carolina BHM - CAE Sept. 13 Sept. 15 ERJ Sept. 21 University of Notre Dame at University of Georgia SBN - ATL Sept. 20 Sept. 22 E175 Sept. 28 Ohio State University at University of Nebraska - Lincoln CMH - LNK Sept. 27 Sept. 29 E175 Oct. 12 University of Alabama at Texas A&M University BHM - CLL Oct. 11 Oct. 13 737-900 Oct. 12 University of Southern California at University of Notre Dame LAX - SBN Oct. 11 Oct. 13 737-900 Oct. 26 University of Wisconsin at Ohio State University MSN - CMH Oct. 25 Oct. 27 737-900 Nov. 9 University of Notre Dame at Duke University SBN - RDU Nov. 8 Nov. 10 E175

Every customer. Every flight. Every day.

In 2019, United is focusing more than ever on its commitment to its customers, looking at every aspect of its business to ensure that the carrier keeps customers' best interests at the heart of its service. In addition to today's announcement, United recently announced that luxury skincare line Sunday Riley will make products exclusively for United customers to experience in amenity kits, released a re-imagined version of the most downloaded app in the airline industry, introduced ConnectionSaver, a new tool dedicated to improving the experience for customers connecting from one United flight to the next and made DIRECTV free for every passenger on 211 aircraft, offering more than 100 channels on seat back monitors on more than 30,000 seats.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." We are more focused than ever on our commitment to customers through a series of innovations and improvements designed to help build a great experience: Every customer. Every flight. Every day. Together, United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,900 flights a day to 355 airports across five continents. In 2018, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 158 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 779 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 569 regional aircraft. United is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 193 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Continental Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

