Touch of Modern Co-Founder Steven Ou Earns Spot on Inc. Magazine's Annual 30 Under 30 "Rising Stars" List

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Touch of Modern, the leading ecommerce app for men to discover cutting edge lifestyle products, today announced co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Steven Ou was named to the annual Inc. Magazine "Rising Stars" list for 2018.

Steven Ou, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer of Touch of Modern

According to Inc., this year's list of 30 companies (and their under 30 founders) was decided after a team of Inc. editors sifted through nearly 300 applications and presented 75 of them to a panel of judges that included Sarah Kauss, founder of S'Well; Phil Libin, co-founder of Evernote; Jen Rubio, co-founder of Away, and Spectacular Blue Smith, founder, Adwizar.

Companies were chosen based on a variety of factors including traction, trajectory and the founders' own startup stories.

In addition to this award, Touch of Modern was named one of the 500 fastest growing private companies in America by the Inc. 5000 for two consecutive years, 2015 and 2016.

"This is such an honor for me. Three companies later we figured out what was missing in the market -- a single place for men to shop for one-of- a-kind items like furniture, outdoor activity gear and clothing," said Ou. "To be among the leaders on this list is truly humbling."

Ou serves as the Chief Technology Officer of Touch of Modern and leads the strategic vision and development of the company's technology, including the website, mobile applications and backend infrastructure.

A self-taught coder and computer scientist, Ou started his first company in high school after moving between Argentina, Guatemala, Taiwan and Spain throughout his childhood. After graduating college, he moved to San Francisco to join his three cofounders, and lead the technical development of three ventures, Skyara, Ravn, and finally Touch of Modern.

At Touch of Modern, Ou streamlined all internal processes and automated almost all business functions by building the necessary software and technology in-house. All of the company's technology is vertically integrated including the website, mobile apps, CRM, inventory system, calendaring system, payments system and fulfillment system.

About Touch of Modern

Touch of Modern is the leading ecommerce app for men to discover cutting edge products. Catering to male millennial tastemakers, Touch of Modern focuses on offering unique and new-to-market products not easily found at traditional retailers, with more than 250+ new items added daily. Touch of Modern was named one of the 500 fastest growing private companies in America by the Inc. 5000 for two consecutive years, and its founders were awarded the "Forbes 30 Under 30" in 2016. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, the company is generating more than $140M annual revenue with over 17M users. For more information, visit www.touchofmodern.com.

Media Contact:

Lindsay Stevens

193685@email4pr.com

(213) 200-9638

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/touch-of-modern-co-founder-steven-ou-earns-spot-on-inc-magazines-annual-30-under-30-rising-stars-list-300632935.html

SOURCE Touch of Modern

Related Links

http://www.touchofmodern.com

