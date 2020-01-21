Touch Probe Market Outlook Study 2020-2025: Optical Touch Probes, CNC Machining Center Applications, and Asia-Pacific Lead Their Segments, Respectively

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Touch Probe Market by Type (3D, 2D, Tool-length Measuring, Tool Touch-off), Transmission (Optical, Radio, Hard-wired), Application (CNC Machining, CNC Turning, Others), Offering, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global touch probe market is estimated to reach USD 736 million by 2025 from USD 606 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 4%.



The growth of this market is attributed to robust features of touch probe aiding in measurement of 3D part geometries, rise in industry safety standards, and increasing automation in automotive manufacturing. However, factors such as increasing adoption of 3D laser scanners, need of skilled professionals for implementation, and operation of touch probe systems are restraining the market growth.

Key players in the market include Renishaw (UK), Hexagon (Sweden), DR. Johannes Heidenhain (Germany), Blum-Novotest (Germany), Tormach (Australia), Metrol (Japan), Marposs (Italy), Carl Zeiss (Germany), P-Tech Industries (India), J&M Precision Products (US).

Optical touch probe market to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period.



Touch probes with optical transmission aid in the operations of the machining center more efficiently, thereby reducing cycle times and the percentage of rejects. The compact design of optical transmission touch probe with robust build and resistance to ambient conditions aids its use in rugged manufacturing conditions in the automotive and aerospace industries. The optical transmission touch probe also aids in managing multiple touch probes with the use of single receiver, thus simplifying the machining design system. These factors influence end-users from manufacturing industries to adopt optical touch probes in their machining centers.



CNC machining center application market to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period.



The CNC machining center comprises an automatic tool changer and a table that holds the workpiece in place. On the CNC machining center, the machine tool rotates, but the workpiece or the product remains at the same place. Machining processes such as milling, drilling, tapping, and boring, which have traditionally been done on conventional machine tools, can be done more efficiently with the help of CNC machining centers. The growth of this market is driven by the growing focus of manufacturers on investing in technologies to develop innovative, energy-efficient, and advanced CNC solutions for the end-users.



APAC to be largest market for touch probe during forecast period.



APAC is expected to lead the touch probe market, in terms of size, from 2020 to 2025. China and South Korea are the major markets for touch probes. Countries in APAC such as China, Japan, and South Korea are home to major automotive manufacturers and suppliers. The demand for automated equipment such as CNC machining in the automotive industry is on the rise. Furthermore, the market of medical devices in the APAC region is in the growth stage.

Established medical device providers, as well as new manufacturers in APAC, are constantly trying to innovate and reduce the cost of production. These factors are driving the demand for CNC machining centers in the APAC region and thus drive the market of touch probe in this region for the next few years.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Touch Probe Market, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

4.2 Market, By Type

4.3 Market, By Transmission

4.4 Market, By Offering

4.5 Market, By Industry & Region

4.6 Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Low-Cost 3D Scanning of Workpieces Offered by Touch Probes

5.2.1.2 Improved Industry Safety Standards Leading to Adoption of Touch Probes in Various Industries

5.2.1.3 Automation of Automotive Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increased Adoption of 3D Laser Scanners

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rise in Demand for CNC Machining Centers From Different Industries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Sluggish Growth of Global Oil & Gas Industry

5.2.4.2 High Costs Involved in Installation of Touch Probes and Requirement of Skilled Professionals to Operate Them

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Touch Probe Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 3D Touch Probes

6.2.1 3D Touch Probes Segment Held the Largest Share of Market in 2019

6.3 2D Spindle Probes

6.3.1 Optical Transmission Segment of 2D Spindle Probes Market Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR From 2020 to 2025

6.4 Tool-Length Measuring Probes

6.4.1 Hard-Wired Segment Held the Largest Share of Tool Length Measuring Probes Market in 2019

6.5 Tool Touch-Off Probes

6.5.1 Hardware Segment Expected to Hold A Larger Share of Tool Touch-Off Probes Market Than Software Segment From 2020 to 2025



7 Touch Probe Market, By Transmission

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hard-Wired

7.2.1 Hard-Wired Segment Projected to Hold the Largest Size of Market From 2020 to 2025

7.3 Radio

7.3.1 3D Touch Probes Segment Projected to Hold Largest Size of Radio Transmission Touch Probe Market From 2020 to 2025

7.4 Optical

7.4.1 Optical Segment of Market Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR From 2020 to 2025



8 Touch Probe Market, By Offering

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hardware

8.2.1 Hardware Segment to Hold A Larger Size of Market Than Software Segment From 2020 to 2025

8.2.1.1 Styli

8.2.1.2 Measuring Units

8.2.1.3 Battery Compartments

8.2.1.4 Shanks

8.2.1.5 Signal Cables

8.2.1.6 Optical Machine Probes (OMPS)

8.3 Software

8.3.1 Software Segment of Market to Grow at A Higher CAGR Than Hardware Segment From 2020 to 2025



9 Applications of Touch Probes

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cnc Machining Centers

9.2.1 Preference for Cnc Machining Centers in Manufacturing Industry and Machine Shops for Developing Parts of Accurate Sizes and Shapes

9.2.1.1 Cnc Vertical Machining Centers

9.2.1.2 Cnc Horizontal Machining Centers

9.3 Cnc Turning Centers

9.3.1 Emergence of Cnc Turning Centers as Most Suitable Option for Large-Scale Production

9.4 Others



10 Axes Measurement in Touch Probes

10.1 Introduction

10.2 3-Axis Touch Probes

10.2.1 3-Axis Touch Probes Segment Held A Larger Share of Market Than 5-Axis Touch Probes Segment in 2019

10.3 5-Axis Touch Probes

10.3.1 Increase in Use of 5-Axis Touch Probes for Highly Precise Evaluation of Workpieces



11 Measuring Technologies Used in Touch Probes

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Optical Touch Probes

11.2.1 Optical Touch Probes Segment Held the Largest Share of Market in 2019

11.3 Kinematic Resistive Touch Probes

11.3.1 Emergence of Kinematic Resistive Touch Probes as the Simplest Touch Probes Used in Different Applications

11.4 Strain Gauge Touch Probes

11.4.1 Strain Gauge Touch Probes are More Complicated Than Resistive Touch Probes



12 Touch Probe Market, By Industry

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Automotive

12.2.1 Automotive Segment Projected to Lead Market From 2020 to 2025

12.3 Aerospace & Defense

12.3.1 North America to Account for the Largest Size of Market for Aerospace & Defense From 2020 to 2025

12.4 Electronics Manufacturing

12.4.1 APAC to Hold the Largest Size of Market for Electronics Manufacturing From 2020 to 2025

12.5 Medical Devices

12.5.1 North America to Hold the Largest Size of Market for Medical Devices From 2020 to 2025

12.6 Oil & Gas

12.6.1 3D Touch Probes Segment Projected to Account for the Largest Size of Market for Oil & Gas From 2020 to 2025

12.7 Others



13 Geographic Analysis

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 US

13.2.1.1 US to Hold the Largest Size of Market in North America From 2020 to 2025

13.2.2 Canada

13.2.2.1 Oil & Gas Industry of Canada Expected to Support Growth of Market in Country

13.2.3 Mexico

13.2.3.1 Low-Cost Manufacturing of Aircraft-Related Products in Mexico to Fuel Growth of Market in Country

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Germany

13.3.1.1 Germany Projected to Account for the Largest Size of Market in Europe From 2020 to 2025

13.3.2 Italy

13.3.2.1 Increased Demand for Touch Probes From Automotive Industry to Fuel the Growth of Market in Italy

13.3.3 France

13.3.3.1 Rise in Demand for Touch Probes From Aerospace Industry of France Expected to Fuel Growth of Market in Country

13.3.4 UK

13.3.4.1 Flourished Manufacturing Sector of UK Projected to Contribute to Growth of Market in Country

13.3.5 Rest of Europe (RoE)

13.4 APAC

13.4.1 China

13.4.1.1 China to Hold the Largest Share of Market in APAC From 2020 to 2025

13.4.2 Japan

13.4.2.1 Rise in Demand for Touch Probes in Electronics Manufacturing Industry Projected to Fuel Growth of Market in Japan

13.4.3 South Korea

13.4.3.1 Flourished Automotive Industry of South Korea Leading to Growth of Market in Country

13.4.4 India

13.4.4.1 Touch Probe Market in India Projected to Grow at the Highest Rate From 2020 to 2025

13.4.5 Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

13.5 RoW

13.5.1 South America

13.5.1.1 South America Projected to Hold the Largest Size of Market in RoW

13.5.2 Middle East

13.5.2.1 Flourished Oil & Gas Industry in Middle East to Fuel Growth of Market in Region From 2020 to 2025

13.5.3 Africa

13.5.3.1 Increased Number of Manufacturing Activities in Africa to Support Growth of Market in Region



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Ranking of Players in Touch Probe Market

14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

14.3.1 Visionary Leaders

14.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

14.3.3 Innovators

14.3.4 Emerging Companies

14.4 Competitive Situations & Trends

14.4.2 Expansions and Partnerships

14.4.3 Acquisitions

14.4.4 Contracts and Agreements



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Key Players

15.1.1 Blum-Novotest

15.1.2 Hexagon

15.1.3 Marposs

15.1.4 Metrol

15.1.5 Renishaw

15.1.6 Carl Zeiss

15.1.7 Dr. Johannes Heidenhain

15.1.8 J&M Precision Products

15.1.9 P-Tech Industries

15.1.10 Tormach

15.2 Right to Win

15.3 Other Key Players

15.3.1 Capture 3D

15.3.2 Centroid

15.3.3 DP Technology

15.3.4 DRO PROS

15.3.5 Haff & Schneider

15.3.6 Kriatec Services

15.3.7 Mahr

15.3.8 Micro-Vu

15.3.9 Quality Vision International

15.3.10 Vici & C



