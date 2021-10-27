Touch Screen Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.72% by 2025|Ergonomic Features to Boost Growth|17000+ Technavio Reports

Oct 27, 2021, 09:45 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The touch screen market is expected to grow by USD 13.02 billion from 2020 to 2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the touch screen market will be progressing at a CAGR of 4.72%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AU Optronics Corp., Elo Touch Solutions Inc., JFC Industrial Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Shenzhen Leyard Opto-Electronic Co. Ltd., and ViewSonic Corp. are some of the major market participants. The increasing use of smartphones and laptops, ergonomic features, and the increasing adoption of touch screens in the automotive industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost of production will hamper the market growth.
Touch Screen Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Application
- Personal Use
- Professional Use
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Touch Screen Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
Touch Screen Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist touch screen market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the touch screen market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the touch screen market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of touch screen market vendors
|
Touch Screen Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.72%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 13.02 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.15
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 43%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, Japan, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AU Optronics Corp., Elo Touch Solutions Inc., JFC Industrial Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Shenzhen Leyard Opto-Electronic Co. Ltd., and ViewSonic Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
