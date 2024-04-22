Touch Taiwan 2024 Showcases Smart Cockpit, Micro LED, and AI Opportunities

TAIPEI, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Touch Taiwan 2024, the leading display technology exhibition in Asia, will be held from April 24 to 26 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall, Taipei, Taiwan. Organized by Taiwan Display Union Association (TDUA), Taiwan Panel & Solution Association (TPSA), Taiwan Display Materials & Devices Association (TDMDA), Taiwan Electronic Equipment Industry Association (TEEIA), Society for Information Display (SID) and Chan Chao Int'l Co., Ltd. This year's event will gather 312 leading exhibitors from 10 countries, utilizing 882 booths to showcase the latest innovations in smart displays, smart manufacturing, semiconductors, and electronic manufacturing equipment.

Smart Cockpits and Micro LED Drive Display Innovation

The Smart Display Zone will focus on smart cockpits, Micro LED, and field applications. Panel giants AUO and Innolux will showcase a variety of cross-domain solutions for smart healthcare and smart cockpits, while Ennostar will exhibit a range of automotive display products and solutions. Other heavyweight exhibitors include E INK, Corning, Merck, BenQ Materials, and Cheng Mei Materials Technology. The Micro LED zone will feature companies such as Ennostar, PlayNitride, Hermes-Epitek, Contrel, Ritdisplay, Shin-Etsu, Fittech, Toray Engineering, Coherent, and others, showcasing the latest Micro LED mass production solutions.

AI and 5G Empower Digital Transformation

With the surge of AI and 5G, this year's concurrent "Smart Manufacturing Exhibition" focuses on AI and digital transformation. The exhibition will provide comprehensive solutions for various fields. The "Smart Manufacturing " invites companies such as MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC AUTOMATION, Delta, Pitotech, Mitutoyo Taiwan, Toyo Automation and FANUC to showcase projects ranging from AI, 5G, digital transformation, system integration, smart factories, enterprise command centers, AGV/AMR, to zero-trust cybersecurity. Concurrently, forums will feature international speakers from Microsoft, Solomon, ASRG, AWS, SIEMENS, etc., sharing solutions and customer case studies, adding significant value to the exhibition.

Electronic Production Manufacturing Equipment Exhibition Debuts

The inaugural Electronic Equipment Exhibition will bring together leading players in the semiconductor supply chain, including Spirox, Ulvac, Marketech, Hiwin Mikrosystem, C Sun, Gallant, Utechzone, and others. The exhibition will cover a wide range of topics, including semiconductor packaging and assembly equipment, semiconductor smart automation solutions, compound semiconductor materials and equipment, Micro LED production and manufacturing equipment, electronic production and manufacturing equipment, key modules and components for electronic equipment, and power and energy storage battery production and manufacturing equipment. The concurrent international forum will invite experts from Rohm Semiconductor, Pentamaster, SICEV, Infineon, Coherent, Yole, Novel Crystal, Oxford Instruments, NISSIN, and KuasaSemi to share relevant technologies and trends.

International Forums and Conferences

The exhibition will host nearly 30 forums over three days, inviting 159 experts from around the globe to discuss the latest trends and applications. Key forums like the "International Smart Display Application Conference" will feature industry leaders from Taiwan and abroad, fostering collaboration between domestic and international sectors. The "International Micro/ Mini LED Display Conference" will gather renowned companies to delve into current applications, market trends, and solutions. Additionally, the "International Smart Display Application & Business Opportunity Conference" will explore global application prospects and cross-border cooperation. Various topics including smart cockpits, healthcare, AR/VR, high-performance materials, and new energy will be comprehensively analyzed during the exhibition.

For more information, please visit the official website: https://www.touchtaiwan.com/

