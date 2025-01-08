Touch the Future: Hanvon Unveils the World's First EMC-Touch Chip & Penstar Brand at CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanvon Technology, a pioneer in China's artificial intelligence industry, made a significant splash at the CES 2025 Global Consumer Electronics Show, held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Under the theme "Touch the Future," Hanvon showcased a range of innovative technologies and products, including the world's first EMC-Touch chip, HW0888, the Penstar digital notebook brand, biomimetic flying robots, digital signature, input method and OCR solutions. The event highlighted Hanvon's key original technologies and its extensive industrial layout.

EMC-Touch Chip: Touch the Future Together

Since its founding in 1993, Hanvon has been deeply involved in the field of electromagnetic touch technology and is one of only two companies globally holding wireless passive electromagnetic patents. In 2010, Hanvon expanded into the capacitive touch field. Combining 30 years of expertise in electromagnetic technology with 15 years in capacitive touch technology, Hanvon has innovatively introduced the world's first EMC-Touch chip, HW0888. This chip, along with a single layer of sensors, perfectly realizes the EMC solution, supporting both passive electromagnetic pens and capacitive touch. It features 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity and multi-finger touch functionality.

Penstar: Redefining the Digital Notebook Market

To tap into the large and steadily growing global market, Hanvon has developed a new brand strategy for Penstar, actively expanding into overseas e-commerce channels. The Penstar eNote digital notebook opened for sales in the North American market in August 2024 and has quickly gained popularity among users in North America.

The Penstar eNote is equipped with Hanvon's revolutionary PureView™ ePaper screen technology, which eliminates accidental touches and enhances screen clarity. Since its launch, it has received widespread acclaim. Penstar's debut at CES marks the accelerated global expansion of Hanvon's digital notebook offerings, both online and offline, and highlights the company's ambition in the global digital notebook market.

The New GoGoBird 3010: Soaring Globally

Hanvon's GoGoBird is the world's first commercialized autonomous flying biomimetic robot with flapping wings. Since its launch in 2019, it has quickly gained traction in markets across North America, Australia, Europe, Japan, and South Korea. The GoGoBird 3010, also known as "Golden Eagle," is Hanvon's latest model. It integrates biomimetic flight, intelligent sensing, and AI technology, offering features such as autonomous obstacle avoidance and high-definition real-time image transmission.

Profound Technological Accumulation and Deep Industry Expertise

At CES, Hanvon also showcased industry-leading solutions in digital signatures, input methods, and OCR, promoting global digital sustainable development.

Hanvon's input method, integrated with Hanvon's handwriting recognition, supports multiple languages with high recognition accuracy, low resource consumption, and high security. This method is closely integrated with in-vehicle applications, optimizing input efficiency based on specific scenarios, and is customized for multi-screen input, voice recognition, and multi-terminal screen responses, enabling a more comfortable and secure human-vehicle interaction.

With more than 20 years of experience in OCR, Hanvon has solved world-class challenges, such as recognizing freehand manuscripts, achieving a handwriting recognition rate of over 95%. Hanvon's OCR solution has been successfully applied in scenarios such as financial bills, cards and certificates, vehicle driving licenses, reimbursement vouchers, and batch data recognition, helping businesses reduce costs and improve efficiency.

Leading AI Innovation and Industrial Development

Hanvon has long been at the forefront of artificial intelligence innovation and industrial development. The introduction of the world's first EMC-Touch chip, the Penstar digital notebook, GoGoBird, and other groundbreaking applications at CES demonstrates Hanvon's leadership in AI-driven interactions.

"Hanvon will continue to prioritize original innovation, striving to fulfill the mission of 'machines understanding you better.' Together, we will touch the future in this new era of artificial intelligence," said a Hanvon spokesperson.

