TouchBistro Announced as One of the Most Sophisticated POS Systems on the Planet in New FOX Restaurant Makeover Show

The TouchBistro team was on site while the production was filmed to help install the POS and train staff at four of the restaurants within the short 24-hour time frame allowed for each makeover.

"It was amazing working with a celebrity chef of this caliber to help the restaurants on these shows. His insights into the essential elements of a successful restaurant are brilliant," says Alex Barrotti, founder and CEO of TouchBistro, who was also on site during the filming. "While nothing beats the quality of food for driving restaurant business, top chefs clearly understand that the quality of service and management of the business are key factors in restaurant efficiency and profitability. Advocacy for using a modern POS as part of the makeovers, along with his selection of TouchBistro, reinforces the value we deliver to restaurants."

The TouchBistro team customized and installed the POS, and trained key staff, in the midst of major and minor changes to the menu, space, and processes – all within the 24 hours the show was filmed. Three months after the Los Angeles filming, the front-of-house manager exclaimed on camera, "The POS system is so great. I really love it!"

Fetch Bistro, based in Wichita, is another one of the restaurants where TouchBistro was implemented during the makeover show.

"Now that I'm using TouchBistro at my restaurant, I can't imagine not having it. TouchBistro has really helped me run my restaurant much better and provide a customer experience that matches the quality of our food," says Greg Buss, Owner of Fetch Bistro. "Our menu is quite complex, especially during breakfast times, and using TouchBistro's menu modifiers feature has made our lives so much easier. We're able to process orders quicker and with less errors. Our servers are now spending less time in the kitchen and more time on the floor tending to the needs of our customers."

Episodes of "24 Hours to Hell and Back" can be seen on www.FOX.com.

About TouchBistro

TouchBistro is an iPad POS built for restaurant people, by restaurant people – with every feature designed to meet the unique needs and fast pace of the foodservice industry. TouchBistro has powered over 12,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. TouchBistro was built from the ground up to work as the heart of a restaurant's operations by streamlining and simplifying all aspects of running a restaurant – from order taking, payment processing, menu management, accounting, reporting, inventory management, and staff scheduling, to customer loyalty. With intuitive, patented design and integrations with best-of-breed third-party applications, TouchBistro enables restaurants to make more money, deliver a great guest experience, and take the guesswork out of making business decisions. TouchBistro offers in-depth training and free 24/7 technical support and a free 30-day free trial that can be converted to a no-contract subscription. Additional information is available at www.touchbistro.com

