TouchBistro Selected as One of the 2018 Best Places to Work

"This year's program identified an outstanding group of companies that make employee performance and engagement a central mission of their organization," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer at Business Intelligence Group. "We were amazed at the sheer percentage of employees who participated in making their respective companies win. That alone should serve as testament to the success of each organization."

The survey from Business Intelligence Group asked TouchBistro employees to anonymously rate essentials, such as: company and job satisfaction, management interest in professional development, training offered, competitive salary, respect for and from coworkers and senior company leaders, and pride in the company and its product.

"This award means a lot to me on a very personal level, as do the TouchBistro employees who have worked together to make our company a success. I have always felt that a company and its products are only as good as its people," says Alex Barrotti, CEO and founder of TouchBistro. "One of the most important investments you can make in building a strong company is providing a great work environment that is challenging and rewarding for the team, where everyone feels they make a difference and can reach their full potential."

Since its launch in 2011, TouchBistro has undergone tremendous growth, expanding from just a handful of core employees to almost 300. "Our team's commitment to excellence has made our growth possible," says Barrotti. "And we are just as committed now as we were at the outset to providing a work environment that nurtures personal excellence and growth."

TouchBistro is continuing to grow its team and has a number of open positions.

About TouchBistro

TouchBistro is an iPad POS built for restaurant people, by restaurant people – with every feature designed to meet the unique needs and fast pace of the foodservice industry. TouchBistro has powered over 12,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries worldwide and helps restaurateurs run better businesses and makes managing a restaurant easier. TouchBistro is an award-winning POS that offers in-depth training and free 24/7 technical support provided by POS specialists who have also worked in the restaurant industry. With offices in Toronto, New York, Austin, Chicago, London, Bogota, and Mexico City, TouchBistro is a global POS leader and is changing the way restaurateurs worldwide run their businesses. TouchBistro offers a 30-day free trial that can be converted to a no-contract subscription. Additional information is available at www.touchbistro.com.

