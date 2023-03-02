ManualGPT transforms product manuals into conversational experiences, powered by GPT3

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchcast, a leading enterprise metaverse company, today announced the launch of ManualGPT, one of the world's first GPT-powered handbooks.

Touchcast Unveils ManualGPT to Elevate the Customer Journey with Conversational Handbooks

ManualGPT is a new tool that integrates Microsoft Azure AI capabilities, including text-to-speech, allowing organizations to take any product or service guide and make it a conversational, valuable resource by using Touchcast's AI semantic search engine and Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT) technology, an autoregressive language model that uses deep learning to produce human-like text and answer complex questions in a conversational style. Manuals and handbooks that were once regarded as clunky and inaccessible become readable, compelling, and actually useful for the everyday consumer.

Consider automotive manufacturers: as they continue to innovate the vehicles they produce, the knowledge regarding their features and functionality remains locked in cumbersome handbooks. While these guides encompass the vast knowledge of the vehicle they reside in, they remain inaccessible to most consumers, ending up in glove compartments, rarely opened.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of ManualGPT, which represents a major step forward in the way automotive companies can simplify the customer experience and make it easier and more intuitive," said Edo Segal, Founder and CEO of Touchcast. "Thanks to our collaboration with Microsoft, we've been able to re-imagine the entire customer journey inside the metaverse, and combine a digital-first experience with the personal touch of a human concierge. By harnessing the power of GPT-3, combined with our proprietary semantic search engine, car companies can now equip consumers with the information they need, when they need it, and in any language, without requiring them to browse through hundreds of pages."

Coupled with Touchcast's metaverse experience, automotive customers can meet a synthetic agent that has instant access to all the knowledge surrounding the vehicle, conduct a natural, organic conversation with them, and get all their questions answered at any point in their journey, from learning about the car of their dreams, to questions regarding financing, to after-sales servicing and support—even while they're in their car.

"The AI revolution and the emergence of large language models such as GPT-3 have made knowledge retrieval easier than ever," said Dominik Wee, Corporate Vice President, Manufacturing and Mobility Industry at Microsoft." ManualGPT allows companies to put that experience into practice by automatically converting their massive manuals into a seamless conversational interface."

