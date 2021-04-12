Touchcast Unveils World's First AI-Powered Event Platform Boosted by NVIDIA Maxine Technology

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchcast today unveiled the world's first AI-powered events platform. Incorporating NVIDIA Maxine, a GPU-accelerated SDK with state-of-the-art AI features, Touchcast is leading the transition to the next era of smart communication by utilizing artificial intelligence to enhance live content in ways unimaginable only a year ago.

The Touchcast AI-powered event platform, boosted by NVIDIA Maxine Technology, has state-of-the-art features such as automatic transcription, translation and dubbing.

Using the Touchcast platform, what once took days of pre- and post-production, can now be done in real time. Live presenters are instantly beamed out of their home offices and into incredible mixed-reality sets without requiring a green screen, with their resulting presentations streamed in ultra HD 4K using neural upscaling. As they speak, their words are automatically transcribed, translated and even dubbed into multiple languages. The presentations are then instantaneously transformed into video trailers with text versions that are summarized and segmented into easy to read AI-powered articles. The final multimedia formats can be consumed anytime, anywhere, on any device by anyone around the world.

To accomplish these breakthrough results, Touchcast has partnered with NVIDIA , the leader in accelerated computing, to create mind-blowing, cognitively enhanced experiences. Touchcast's event platform runs over a dozen neural networks processing on every frame. In addition to transforming events into immersive, unforgettable experiences, the result allows users to revisit, share, and learn from them in ways never before possible.

"The past century of communications was marked by the simple transmission of sound and images from one party to others," says Edo Segal, Founder and CEO of Touchcast. "As we enter the age of inference in communications, the network between communicating parties becomes a cognition engine that enhances the content before it reaches its destination. By harnessing the power of AI, the opportunities for breaking down barriers of space, language and accessibility are as endless as they are mind-blowing."

Touchcast's platform, powered by NVIDIA Maxine's groundbreaking capabilities, allows event producers to capture and synthesize the future of events in a post-COVID world with market leading technologies such as:

4K Ultra HD video - 4x higher resolution than most video conference platforms.

- 4x higher resolution than most video conference platforms. Noise Cancellation - Extraneous background noise - from family members, keyboards, or other unexpected guests - is automatically filtered out.

Extraneous background noise - from family members, keyboards, or other unexpected guests - is automatically filtered out. Auto Framing - when a speaker moves out of frame, the platform automatically keeps them centered.

- when a speaker moves out of frame, the platform automatically keeps them centered. Realtime Transcription, Translation and Auto Audio Dubbing into a Multitude of Languages - participants in nearly any country can experience every presentation in the language of their choice.

- participants in nearly any country can experience every presentation in the language of their choice. Automatic Article Creation - Live presentations are automatically turned into gorgeous searchable text articles that can be easily skimmed.

Live presentations are automatically turned into gorgeous searchable text articles that can be easily skimmed. Automatic Trailer, Summarization, Chapterization and Table of Contents Creation - Making long form event content more consumable and accessible without the need to commit to long chunks of time.

- Making long form event content more consumable and accessible without the need to commit to long chunks of time. Cutting Edge Semantic Vector Search - A new class of search technology that enables the easy discovery of content previously locked away in events via advanced voice based search and discovery.

"With more people working remotely, it's critical to have technology that streamlines communication and enables a higher standard of virtual connection," said Ian Buck, vice president and general manager of accelerated computing at NVIDIA. "Powered by NVIDIA Maxine, the Touchcast platform makes it possible to combine AI and mixed-reality to transform conferences and events, providing the world a look into the future of inference-powered communications."

Touchcast is the world's leading premium communications company. A pioneer in the use of artificial intelligence to break down barriers of space, language and accessibility, Touchcast helps enterprises communicate and collaborate more efficiently, more effectively, and more easily than ever before. Visit us at www.touchcast.com.

