Touchcast Works with Microsoft on Global LLM & Cognitive Caching Infrastructure for Scaling Generative AI

Global Collaboration: Touchcast to deploy its proprietary cognitive caching technology across all Azure Data Centers and build multiple superclusters running Azure OpenAI to service customers at the highest level of performance at significantly lower costs by bundling LLM With Caching capabilities.

First-ever Cognitive Content Delivery Network (cCDN): Cognitive Caching enables LLMs and Multi-Modal generative outputs to scale globally and affordably by virtue of smart edge caching with CogCache.

Transforming GenAI Economics and Access: The cCDN reduces operational costs by up to 50%, accelerates LLM response times by up to 100X through intelligent caching, ensures output alignment with enterprise goals and values and offers a simple token-based pricing model with volume discounts. The cCDN also addresses the critical challenge of accessing the latest state-of-the-art models by providing "on tap" unlimited capacity.

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchcast today announced the launch of one of the world's first global Cognitive Content Delivery Network (cCDN) for large language models (LLMs) available only on Microsoft Azure. The cCDN, deployed across all Azure data centers, leverages Touchcast's proprietary cognitive caching technology and regional superclusters running Azure OpenAI Service models to deliver unparalleled cost-efficiency, performance and alignment for generative AI (GenAI) workloads.

Powered by Touchcast's CogCache, this global platform intelligently caches and delivers AI generated content, drastically reducing the computational burden on LLMs while ensuring faster, more cost-effective, and aligned GenAI experiences. The collaboration addresses critical challenges in LLM access, scalability, operational costs, and compliance, further democratizing GenAI adoption across industries.

The explosive growth of GenAI has captured the attention of enterprises worldwide. With over 500,000 companies leveraging LLMs and annual spending in the billions, the generative AI market is projected to reach $1.3 trillion within the next decade at a CAGR of 42% (Bloomberg Insights). However, this unprecedented demand has exposed a critical bottleneck in computational resources, particularly GPU scarcity. Cognitive caching emerges as a game-changing approach, empowering organizations to optimize resources and achieve more with less.

Touchcast's CogCache marks a significant milestone in the evolution of AI at internet scale. This critical infrastructure enables billions of users to access generative AI-powered experiences while minimizing energy consumption and operational costs. Through this integration, customers can access a cognitive caching layer designed for GenAI workloads.

"Billions of dollars are already being wasted every year by applications asking LLM's to repeat prior operations. With Cognitive Caching that waste becomes a savings. As we enter the next era of the AI-powered web, a new class of infrastructure is critical to deliver these magical experiences at internet scale sustainably," said Edo Segal, Touchcast Founder & CEO. "CogCache is the missing link to unlock this unprecedented explosion of use cases and productivity. Avoiding the waste of repeat operations and accelerating them a hundred-fold. We are thrilled to have the support of Microsoft and its senior leadership in making this global vision a reality, prioritizing economic, environmental, and ethical considerations."

"The cCDN is poised to become a catalyst for the GenAI era, much like CDNs were for the internet in the early 2000s," said Darren Hardman, Corporate Vice President, EMEA at Microsoft. "Microsoft's collaboration underscores its commitment to driving GenAI adoption while simplifying access, accelerating performance, and reducing costs of LLM usage. Together, we are paving the way for the widespread adoption of generative AI, making it more accessible, efficient, and sustainable."

About Touchcast

Touchcast is powering the Generative Web revolution, empowering organizations to unlock the limitless potential of Generative AI through its robust GenAI stack, which delivers end-to-end capabilities from content creation to safe, optimized distribution, enabling the creation of personalized, conversational digital experiences that engage audiences and drive tangible outcomes.

