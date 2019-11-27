Touchdown! Casio Projectors Create The Ultimate Football Viewing Experience

DOVER, N.J., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The weather may be cooling down, but the football season is heating up! Now is the perfect time for consumers to invest in technology that will take their football-watching experience to the next level. With an estimated service life of up to 20,000 hours, Casio's lineup of LampFree® projectors will enable consumers to enjoy watching their favorite team for years to come.

The latest addition to Casio's LampFree lineup – the Superior XJ-S400UN – delivers outstanding operating performance. The new projector offers brightness up to 4000 lumens and full HD resolution with crisp images and vibrant colors. It also boasts a dust-resistant design that helps to prevent the deterioration of brightness over the years. The XJ-S400UN also comes equipped with a 1.7X zoom lens and 360° installation angle capability. This allows users to have increased flexibility for installation in a variety of room sizes.

The Superior XJ-S400UN is powered by Casio's LampFree light source technology. The industry-leading, mercury-free Laser and LED hybrid light source features a new R-Hybrid Light Source technology that produces clear and brilliant colors. This energy efficient light source technology also eliminates the need for hazardous and expensive mercury lamps. That means fans can enjoy watching their favorite team all-season long without having to worry about replacing the lamp and missing any of the action. This same projection technology is utilized by several/select college and professional sports teams for game film viewing and training purposes.

For more information on Casio's LampFree Projectors, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.casiousa.com

