Touchdown for Polygiene - major order of facemasks from Hakers for Dallas Cowboys

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakers, garment factory and mask producer is one of the biggest producers of sport, outdoor garments and company uniforms in Taiwan, with customers like Champion USA, Under Armour, Marmot and Dallas Cowboys*. The first order, for masks, has an order value of SEK 2.4 million.

The masks will not be sold but used by Dallas Cowboys and other organizations involved with the team. For these masks the Biostatic stays fresh technology is used, but for coming orders they are discussing use of Polygiene ViralOff for masks and other products. Treating textiles to reduce need for washing is good for both the environment and the individual.

"This is a good example of how antibacterial and antiviral functions have moved from being a concern for medical settings to something that concerns everyone post-Corona. The partnership with Hakers means that many everyday uses - and everyday concerns whether things should be washed "just in case" - will not be a problem", says Mats Georgson, CMO of Polygiene.

Hakers is listed on Taipei Exchange** with an estimated turnover of USD 50 mill.

*An article from Forbes Magazine, dated September 2, 2009, lists the Cowboys as the highest valued sports franchise in the history of the United States, and second in the world (behind Manchester United of the English Premier League), with an estimated value of approximately $1.65 billion, above the Washington Redskins ($1.5 billion) and the New England Patriots ($1.361 billion).

**The Taiwan OTC Exchange (TWO) is an alternative securities exchange in Taiwan with lower listing criteria than that the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE).

As the world leader in stays fresh and odor control technologies, we want to change the way we view clothes - from fast consumables to durables. We treat clothes, home products and textiles to help people stay fresh, wash less and let clothes and products live longer. Over 140 global premium-brands have chosen to use the Polygiene brand with their products. Polygiene is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information: www.polygiene.com.

