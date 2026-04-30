Touching Hearts at Home Expands into California Following Record Month of Growth

Family Owned home care brand continues nationwide expansion to meet rising demand for in-home support.

EDINA, Minn., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Touching Hearts at Home is proud to announce its expansion into California, marking an exciting new chapter for the growing home care brand. This is the first time the company will serve communities in the state, following a record-breaking March in which 10 new franchise territories were awarded.

With more than 90 locations across the country, and plans to reach 100 soon, this growth reflects increasing demand for reliable, in-home support. Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2007, Touching Hearts at Home has built a strong network of franchise owners focused on delivering compassionate, community-based care.

Bringing services into California is an ideal next step.. As more adults choose to remain in their homes, families are seeking flexible care solutions that support independence and day-to-day well-being. Touching Hearts at Home provides non-medical services tailored to individual needs, from a few hours of support to around-the-clock care.

"Expanding into California is a major milestone for our brand and a reflection of the strong demand for high-quality in-home care," said Todd Treml, CEO of Touching Hearts at Home. "We are building a larger, stronger network of franchise owners who are committed to serving their local communities with compassion and consistency. This growth allows us to reach more families and elevate the standard of care in every market we enter."

The home care sector continues to present strong opportunities for entrepreneurs looking to build purpose-driven businesses. Touching Hearts at Home supports franchise owners with the training, tools, and ongoing guidance needed to grow while making a meaningful local impact.

"California is a natural next step in our national growth strategy given its size and growing need for reliable in-home care," Treml added. "We see an opportunity to partner with exceptional entrepreneurs while extending our ability to serve more seniors and families with consistency and trust."

As Touching Hearts at Home continues expanding into new markets, the organization remains focused on helping more individuals access dependable care in the place they feel most comfortable.

About Touching Hearts at Home

Touching Hearts at Home is a home care franchise built for entrepreneurs who want to make a meaningful difference in their communities while building a strong, purpose-driven business. Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2007, the company provides non-medical in-home care services that help seniors and adults live comfortably and independently in their own homes.

With a proven model and a growing national footprint, Touching Hearts at Home equips franchise owners with the training, tools, and ongoing support needed to grow successfully. By combining a mission-centered approach with a scalable business model, the brand continues to expand across the country; helping more families access trusted care while empowering owners to build lasting, community-focused businesses.

Media Contact:

Touching Hearts at Home

Katie Woodard

[email protected]

SOURCE Touching Hearts at Home