Touchless residential living and improved airflow make Concord Pacific's industry-leading BioSpace Initiative the first in North America to directly design around space, technology and environments for future residents

The BioSpace Initiative featured in the Seattle, London, Toronto and Vancouver developments will offer safer journeys to residents' front door including touchless building entry and elevator e-call from mobile devices. They will also include enhanced spatial planning of common spaces and amenities and air quality management along the way.

In addition to these base elements, Concord Pacific's wide range of building types will allow for further enhancements like in-suite steam closets to kill bacteria and viruses at Seattle House, covered courtyards and corridors with sustainable air flow systems at Marylebone Square in London and extended living in convertible four-season balconies at Concord Metrotown in Vancouver.

"Our future residents are going to expect these amenities that ensure safety and security," said Peter Webb, senior vice president of development at Concord Pacific. "Every day we're enhancing and furthering our commitment to the bio space initiative, specifically with the Seattle urban dweller in mind."

Seattle House condominiums will be built atop a marketplace and feature over 8,000 square feet of dedicated workspace on the second floor including small rooms for dedicated personal space for conference calls and small group meetings. This will be the largest dedicated co-working space amenity as part of residential building. Careful and purposeful planning of other amenities will allow the most entrepreneurial of urban dwellers seeking a wellness oasis to coexist. The project will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans; unit pricing will be released at a later date.

The livability- and green-living-focused developer defined the skylines of Vancouver and Toronto and has also distinguished London's business center with Principal Tower, which connects to Amazon's UK headquarters at Principal Place. For more information on Seattle House, and to receive the latest property updates, visit seattlehouse.com.

Concord Pacific Developments Inc. was formed in 1987 to develop Concord Pacific Place on the former Expo site in downtown Vancouver. The Concord group of companies' success has continued with the development of Canada's largest skyline-defining communities, including Concord CityPlace in Toronto. Concord has further expanded through numerous large-scale, master-planned communities across Canada and is now developing projects in the UK and Seattle. The company is delivering at a pace of over 3,000 homes a year with $18B projects in various stages of development. Concord has completed over 150 residential and mixed-use buildings, and more than a hundred are in various stages of planning and development. Over the past 30 years, the Concord group of companies has also expanded into other industry sectors, including software and information technology, telecommunications and green-energy projects incorporating solar, wind and hydroelectric power generation. More information is available at concordpacific.com.

