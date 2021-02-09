Touchless Technology, Spa-Like Showers and More: Moen Showcases Innovations for a Healthy, Happy Home at KBIS 2021

"At Moen, we've always been committed to creating thoughtful, beautifully designed products that create exceptional experiences with water," said Delphine Francois Chiavarini, vice president, global brand marketing, Moen. "But in today's world, bringing to market innovations with purpose is more important than ever. From touchless technology that helps make it easier to keep a family's hands clean, to showerheads that provide a moment of calm after a stressful day of video calls, our offerings at KBIS this year are designed to help create a living space that truly enhances a homeowner's daily life, both now and long into the future."

Product Innovations Moen is Highlighting at KBIS 2021 Include:

U by Moen™ Smart Faucet – U by Moen Smart Faucets make everyday interactions in the kitchen more convenient and efficient. The Smart Faucet offers completely touchless functionality and endless possibilities with intuitive voice-controlled technology to help homeowners complete tasks in the kitchen with precision — and help reduce the spread of dirt and germs, since there's no need to touch the faucet to activate water flow or temperature. A new "wash hands" command helps encourage more complete handwashing all while saving water. Once activated, the water turns on, then pauses for 20 seconds while a user scrubs their hands, in keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended time for handwashing. When it's time to rinse, the water turns back on. The faucet also provides three additional ways to operate the faucet, including touchless sensor control, handle control, and through the Moen App, with the ability to set a nearly unlimited number of presets for commands homeowners do all the time.

NEW! Cia Bathroom Faucet with MotionSense Wave™ – Combining hands-free technology with beautiful design features, Moen's first-ever touchless bathroom faucet features a single sensor on the faucet base in-line with the handle that provides hands-free control, so users can turn water on and off exactly when they need it with just the wave of a hand. This innovation conveniently eliminates the need to touch the bathroom faucet when washing hands, helping to reduce the spread of germs, while also providing the striking style consumers expect from Moen.

Moen® Aromatherapy Handshower with INLY™ Technology – Uniquely designed with the ability to infuse essential oils directly into the water flow, this product creates an incredible and multi-sensory shower experience, when desired. The INLY Shower Capsules slide into an infusion dial on the showerhead that allows users to select a preferred dilution setting – high, medium, low or off. By choosing one of the infused settings, consumers can enjoy water imbued with essential oils in one of four spa-inspired fragrances. It's a one-of-a-kind experience that leverages the power of aromatherapy to help consumers mentally and physically prepare for the day ahead.

Nebia by Moen™ Spa Shower – Using a unique water delivery system to provide more pressure and double the water coverage* of traditional showers, Nebia by Moen creates a blissful, spa-like showering experience, all while reducing water waste. This patented spray technology creates the sensation of more water, while actually using 45% less**.

Flo by Moen ™ Smart Water Security System – A revolutionary system of products that helps protect the home from water damage and leaks, 24/7 – and provides homeowners with peace of mind their home is secure. With the Moen App, consumers also get an unprecedented ability to control, conserve and monitor their home's water from anywhere at any time. The System includes:

Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff — A leak detection and water monitoring device that's installed on the water lines coming into the home that can be set to automatically turn off the water to the home if a leak or risk is detected. The Smart Water Shutoff provides automated water security by continually monitoring water pressure, flow rate, and ambient temperature, while running daily Health Tests to check for potential leaks and other abnormalities. If the Shutoff senses a home has a leak or is at risk, it will alert the homeowner so they can take action through the app. Or the device can be set to close the water valve automatically and help prevent catastrophic damage.

— A standalone water sensor that can be placed anywhere in a home to alert homeowners through the Moen App when and where it detects water outside of the pipes to help prevent water damage and loss due to a fixture malfunction or environmental factors. NEW! Flo by Moen Smart Sump Pump Monitor*** — A device that connects to a homeowner's current sump pump to help reduce the risk of flooding when the sump pump fails by providing continuous monitoring and alerts when potential problems or unusual conditions are detected. The proactive monitoring allows homeowners to address and mitigate the risk of water damage around the clock.

"We all are under enough stress these days – worrying about your home's water shouldn't be one of them," adds Chiavarini. "With our line of smart water products – including the U by Moen Smart Faucet and Flo by Moen Smart Water Security System – and our new Moen App, we're giving consumers unprecedented control over the water that flows through their home, providing enhanced water security and improving how they monitor and control their water every day. In a time when there's so much to think about, Moen is here to make daily tasks easier and more enjoyable."

For more information about Moen's latest innovations, visit Moen's KBIS virtual house or call 1-800-BUY-MOEN (1-800-289-6636).

*When compared to a standard 8-inch Moen showerhead under EPA WaterSense testing guidelines for spray coverage

**As compared to a standard 2.5 gpm showerhead when only the rainshower is engaged

***Will be available in Canada in 2022

