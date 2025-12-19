Touchmark Expands Senior Living Footprint, Texas Presence with Acquisition of The Hacienda at Georgetown

BEAVERTON, Ore., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchmark is pleased to announce the expansion of its Texas footprint with the acquisition of The Hacienda at Georgetown, now known as Touchmark at Georgetown. Located just minutes from Sun City, Texas, one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing active-adult hubs, and less than an hour north of Austin, the retirement community officially joined the Touchmark family on December 17.

Located near Sun City, Touchmark at Georgetown provides full-service retirement living designed for active adults planning ahead while remaining connected to their community and lifestyle.

Touchmark at Georgetown offers full-service retirement living with a range of amenities, wellness offerings, and life-enrichment opportunities. Its close proximity to Sun City positions Touchmark as a natural next step for active adults seeking future-ready living options while remaining connected to the community, lifestyle, and region they know well. As part of the transition, Touchmark will retain existing team members, and Annika DiNovi will continue leading the community as Executive Director.

For more than 45 years, Touchmark has built and operated full-service retirement communities where residents feel known, supported, and valued. As a 100% employee-owned and operated organization with no outside or Wall Street investors, Touchmark makes decisions guided solely by what best serves its residents and team members. With this addition, Touchmark now operates 16 full-service retirement communities across the United States and Canada, including one in McKinney, Texas – Touchmark at Emerald Lake – offering a continuum of services such as independent living, assisted living, and memory care.

"Welcoming this community into the Touchmark family is an exciting moment for us and an important step as we continue expanding our footprint in Texas," says Marcus Breuer, CEO of Touchmark. "Touchmark at Georgetown is well positioned to serve active adults who want to remain close to the area they love while gaining access to a full continuum of care, exceptional hospitality, and lifestyle support and enrichment. Our commitment is to provide a warm, vibrant environment where residents and team members feel known, supported, and celebrated."

Residents at Touchmark at Georgetown will benefit from access to the company's signature wellness and lifestyle programs, along with expanded resources, training, and operational support for team members. Over the coming months, Touchmark will work closely with residents, families, and team members to ensure a seamless transition and thoughtfully enhanced offerings across the campus.

"Joining the Touchmark organization strengthens our ability to serve residents with the highest standards of care and hospitality," says Executive Director Annika DiNovi. "I am grateful our team members have been welcomed into the Touchmark family, and I look forward to the opportunities this partnership will bring for our residents and the greater Sun City–Georgetown community."

Touchmark at Georgetown is located at 60 Del Webb Boulevard, Georgetown, TX 78633. For additional information or to schedule a tour, visit the Touchmark at Georgetown website or call 512-591-0100.

About Touchmark

Headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, Touchmark develops, owns, and operates full-service retirement communities that offer a continuum of services including independent living, assisted living, and memory care. Learn more at Touchmark.com .

